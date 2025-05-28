Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Cebu Pacific to lease two aircraft to flyadeal in lean months

Cebu Pacific will lease its narrow-body aircraft, along with its pilots, crew and maintenance, to flyadeal during the Philippines' lean months in July and August, a busy period for the Saudi carrier. 

Airlines and Aviation
Philippines

Philippine budget airline Cebu Pacific said on it would lease two Airbus A320 jets to Saudi budget carrier flyadeal to generate revenue from its excess capacity during the Southeast Asian country's low season. As informed by a news report in Reuters.

In the "wet lease" agreement, Cebu Pacific will rent the narrow-body aircraft, along with its pilots, crew and maintenance, to flyadeal during the Philippines' lean months in July and August, a busy period for the Saudi carrier. "We have this natural symbiosis where my peak is not his and vice versa," flyadeal CEO Steven Greenway said at a press conference.

Cebu Pacific CEO Michael Szucs said the deal was the first time the budget carrier had leased out its planes, and said more aircraft could be leased as its new fleet orders arrive."We're testing the waters," Szucs said.

Last year, Cebu Pacific agreed to buy a minimum of 70 Airbus A321neo aircraft to secure its long-term fleet needs.

The wet lease agreement also come on the heels of flyadeal's plans to expand into Southeast Asia after ordering 10 A330neo wide-body jets as it expands in long-haul markets.

Greenway said three of the 10 aircraft it ordered will be in operation by July 2027, with two more planes arriving towards the end of that year. "Southeast Asia is our key destination for these aircraft," Greenway said in an interview, eyeing the Philippine, Malaysian and Indonesian markets.

"Obviously, the Philippines is interesting because of our partnership with Cebu Pacific," he added.Flyadeal could bring Philippine traffic into the Gulf region, including overseas workers and travellers for the annual Muslim Haj pilgrimage, Greenway said.

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Crystal’s Sensational Savings Offer Delivers Up To US$4,000 Off Luxury Voyages

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Cebu Pacific to lease two aircraft to flyadeal in lean months

Cebu Pacific will lease its narrow-body aircraft, along with its pilots, crew and maintenance, to flyadeal during the Philippines' lean months in July and August, a busy period for the Saudi carrier. 

Philippine budget airline Cebu Pacific said on it would lease two Airbus A320 jets to Saudi budget carrier flyadeal to generate revenue from its excess capacity during the Southeast Asian country's low season. As informed by a news report in Reuters.

In the "wet lease" agreement, Cebu Pacific will rent the narrow-body aircraft, along with its pilots, crew and maintenance, to flyadeal during the Philippines' lean months in July and August, a busy period for the Saudi carrier. "We have this natural symbiosis where my peak is not his and vice versa," flyadeal CEO Steven Greenway said at a press conference.

Cebu Pacific CEO Michael Szucs said the deal was the first time the budget carrier had leased out its planes, and said more aircraft could be leased as its new fleet orders arrive."We're testing the waters," Szucs said.

Last year, Cebu Pacific agreed to buy a minimum of 70 Airbus A321neo aircraft to secure its long-term fleet needs.

The wet lease agreement also come on the heels of flyadeal's plans to expand into Southeast Asia after ordering 10 A330neo wide-body jets as it expands in long-haul markets.

Greenway said three of the 10 aircraft it ordered will be in operation by July 2027, with two more planes arriving towards the end of that year. "Southeast Asia is our key destination for these aircraft," Greenway said in an interview, eyeing the Philippine, Malaysian and Indonesian markets.

"Obviously, the Philippines is interesting because of our partnership with Cebu Pacific," he added.Flyadeal could bring Philippine traffic into the Gulf region, including overseas workers and travellers for the annual Muslim Haj pilgrimage, Greenway said.

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Scroll to Top

slot777

slot thailand