 Celebrate International Yoga Day at Aloha on the Ganges, Rishikesh 

Celebrate International Yoga Day at Aloha on the Ganges, Rishikesh 

Hotels
India
Woman doing yoga asana Natarajasana - Lord of the dance pose outdoors at waterfall in Himalayas

 

In honour of International Yoga Day on 21 June, Aloha on the Ganges invites guests to a rejuvenating experience by the Ganges at the “Yoga Capital of the World.” Surrounded by serene, forested hills and nestled along the banks of the Ganges, this luxury resort blends wellness, culture, and spirituality. 

Begin your day with sunrise yoga, followed by mindful pranayama sessions guided by the rhythm of the flowing Ganga. Thoughtfully prepared vegetarian meals offer nourishment throughout the day, in harmony with the wellness journey.

Guests are invited to explore deeper healing through Tattva Spa’s signature therapies, inspired by age-old Ayurvedic traditions. As dusk settles, unwind by the infinity pool with panoramic river views, before witnessing the tranquil in-house Ganga Aarti—a spiritually immersive ritual, exclusively curated for resident guests.

Escape the ordinary—celebrate yoga in its purest form, with Aloha’s harmony of mind, body, and soulful living by the Ganges. At Aloha, wellness is not just practiced—it is lived. And in this sacred space, the Ganga herself becomes your guide, your muse, and your companion in stillness.

Date: 21st June, 2025

Venue: Aloha on The Ganges, Rishikesh

 

 

 

 

