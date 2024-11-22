2025 will mark the 80th anniversary of the world-famous Moomin stories and Tampere is set to be the place to be for Moomin fans around the world.

Home to the world’s only Moomin Museum, Tampere will honour the milestone with cool events throughout the year and visitors wishing to relive their childhood Moomin memories are set to flock to the Finns’ favourite city.

The anniversary celebrations kick off with the Midwinter Magic festivities on Epiphany, and during the winter holiday week, visitors can encounter Moomins not only at the museum but also at other cultural sites around the city, including the majestic Tampere Hall.

For music lovers,The Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra will premiere composer Minna Leinonen’s captivating new piece, which is inspired by Tove Jansson’s charming story The Book about Moomin, Mymble and Little My. And, on Tove Jansson’s birthday, August 9, 2025, Moomin 80 – The Great Birthday Party will be held at Tampere Hall.

One of the highlights of the anniversary celebrations is the exhibition Welcome to Moominhouse! in the Moomin Museum which is set to host a variety of fun events.

The adorable Moomins arrived on the scene in1945 when Finnish artist and author Tove Jansson published the first tale, The Moomins and the Great Flood. Today, visitors to Tampere can also enjoy the Moomin Museum’s permanent exhibition of Tove Jansson’s original illustrations. The museum’s current temporary exhibition ‘An Artist’s Life’ looks back on Jansson’s life and the milestones that shaped her career. It’s a must see for any Moomin fans wanting to dive deeper into her amazing story. On the lower level of the museum, visitors can also admire, for example, a detailed model of the Moomin House which took three years to build. This exclusive exhibit can only be seen at the Moomin Museum in Tampere.

The city of Tampere has signed a three year deal with Moomin Character Oy Ltd and the 80th anniversary sees the start of a partnership which cements Tampere’s place as the home of the only Moomin Museum in the world.