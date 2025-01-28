For a century, Le Bristol Paris has been the beating heart of a city synonymous with audacity and elegance. Born in 1925, amidst the vibrancy of the Roaring Twenties and the Art Deco movement, Le Bristol Paris has become the epitome of Parisian sophistication. As one of the last family-owned grand hotels in the world, it carries forward a rich legacy. Initially founded by the Jammet family, the hotel was later entrusted to the German Oetker family, who have lovingly upheld its celebrated traditions and preserved its timeless allure. Even a hundred years later, as the 2024 Olympic Games showcased the indomitable essence of the City of Light to the world, the most Parisian of palaces embodies celebration on a daily basis.

As it marks its centenary, Le Bristol Paris wishes to extend the festivities for the next hundred years. By “festivities,” one means bespoke hospitality, thoughtful gestures, attentive listening, a touch of humor, ultimate comfort, exquisite cuisine, a cozy ambiance, and a culture of the unexpected. For paying the utmost attention to the smallest details with the intent to surprise is the hallmark of a successful celebration. This art of perpetual motion is mastered by the 650 team members of this iconic venue on Rue du Faubourg SaintHonoré—an art commonly known as “the French art of living.” This Bristolian classicism remains boldly true to itself in an era of complete transformation.

Thus, Le Bristol Paris celebrates its centenary with the understated elegance that defines it. Throughout 2025, surprises will punctuate the year, allowing the palace’s guests to experience moments of wonder during their stay in this historic haven, the home of savoir faire.

Dressed for the Occasion

Before any worthy celebration, both guests and hosts prepare their attire. Le Bristol Paris dons its finery, unveiling a new visual identity to mark its centennial on even the smallest everyday objects. Ordinary items like matchboxes, pens, and letterhead paper become collectible treasures.

A subtle touch of fragrance enhances the experience. For the first time in its history, the master candle maker Cire Trudon has created a custom fragrance for a hotel. In partnership with Le Bristol Paris, a unique scent has been created that embodies the palace’s essence. Notes of ground wheat mingle with freshly cut grass and crisp linens, evoking the palace’s signature elements: the flour mill, the garden, and, of course, its rooms and suites. Composed of white musk, vetiver, and cedar, this fragrance— available as a candle and a room spray—will permeate the hotel throughout the 365 days of 2025.

To enrich the festive atmosphere, music plays a vital role. A vinyl record, bearing Le Bristol Paris’s colors, captures a jazz ambiance that traces the last ten decades of music. These ten tracks, emblematic of their eras, remind us that each decade was “roaring” in its own way. Joséphine Baker wasn’t the only one who embraced celebration within these storied walls. Count de Castellane, the hotel’s first owner, when Le Bristol Paris was a private residence, was famed for hosting the most splendid Parisian fêtes at the end of the 19th century.

This history will be further explored in the book “Ode to an Art of Living,” published by Flammarion for the September literary season. This work recounts the DNA of Le Bristol Paris: the intimate stories that have made this palace the Grande Dame it is today.

Vibrant Cuisine

These anecdotes are sure to spark conversations over dinner at Epicure, the haute cuisine restaurant celebrating the hotel’s centenary under the leadership of Chef Arnaud Faye. His signature vibrant cuisine, where plant-based elements and citrus notes create a fresh and spirited take on a centennial celebration, is at the heart of the menu. This identity will shine in November during a gastronomic week in Japan, where Chef Faye will bring his artistry to L’Osier in Tokyo. Back in Paris, he will also host a grand gala dinner and the traditional garden party—which, true to Le Bristol Paris, will be anything but ordinary. These events, still under wraps, are dedicated to loyal patrons as a heartfelt thank-you to those who have made Le Bristol Paris a part of their lives for generations.



« To celebrate our 100th anniversary, the cuisine of Le Bristol Paris brings together tradition and modernity in a beautiful harmony of flavors. We draw on the great classics that have shaped our history, with a contemporary twist and always a commitment to excellence. Each dish is a surprise, a tribute to our culinary art, where every bite reflects a century of passion, expertise, and boldness. » — Chef Arnaud Faye, Executive Chef of Le Bristol Paris

Palace Culture at its Peak

The highlight of Le Bristol Paris’s centenary celebration? The guestroom experience. Two of its most iconic suites have been magnificently renovated under the direction of Elvira and Narcisa Oetker. The Signature Honeymoon Suite, nestled under the rooftops with a view of the Eiffel Tower, features a pristine contemporary design. A fresco by Dimitri Rybaltchenko, inspired by the myth of Eros and Psyche, elevates this romantic haven to new heights.

Meanwhile, the Imperial Suite’s redesign pays homage to the American painter George Condo, a frequent guest who has transformed the suite into his atelier. For the first time, Condo has collaborated on the decoration of a hotel suite, showcasing carefully selected and custom-made artworks. The space has been reimagined as a collector’s apartment, where arresting colors and intimate portraits create an atmosphere of refined artistry. The suite harmonizes green tones with the hotel’s private garden, blending heritage craftsmanship with contemporary design to embody the pinnacle of architecture decorative arts.

Casual Way of Life

Even amidst the grandeur, life in these exceptional suites—like all rooms at the palace—flows with refined ease. Guests can relax on plush sofas dressed in the special 100th-anniversary capsule collection by Le Bristol Paris x Sporty & Rich or stroll down Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré wearing the Bristol Society cap, part of the hotel’s coverable first ready-to-wear collection.

For a truly unique experience, guests can enjoy an evening of family fun with Le Bristol Paris’ very own edition of Cluedo, the first-ever hotel version of the iconic board game. Set in the 1930s, this version replaces murder with a whimsical cat hunt. Socrate, the hotel’s resident beloved Birman mascot, has disappeared! Investigators must use clever bait to lure him back, exploring key locations like the Castellane salon, Epicure’s kitchen, and the gourmet shop. This playful game promises laughter and connection—the perfect recipe for extraordinary daily life, championed by Le Bristol Paris.