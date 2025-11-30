Century Cruises presents first glimpses of its new vessel Century Star

Century Cruises announced on Saturday 29th November, that the Century Star, the newest addition to its global fleet, is gearing up to sail on the Danube River.

Century Star is the cruise line’s first vessel in Europe and is scheduled for its maiden voyage on 18th September 2026.

Century Cruises president and general manager in the Americas David Fredericks said of the new ship: “Century Star, the first of many vessels planned for the Danube and Rhine, is a testament to the vision set by our chairman Jianhu Peng 30 years ago on the banks of the Yangtze River. Through dedication and hard work, we have reached the heart of Europe, and we are incredibly proud. This is where Eastern elegance and hospitality meet Western style, on the Danube River.

Fredericks added that while the Century Star’s debut is set for September of next year on the Danube, an itinerary plying the Rhine has already been scheduled to cast off on 6th November 2026, while a saunter through the Egyptian Nile will become a reality by 2027.

This new ship joins the brand’s environmentally-conscious fleet, as it boasts of hybrid propulsion, a hull crafted from recycled steel, and full compliance with EU sustainability standards aimed at achieving net-zero carbon performance.

Having built four eco-friendly vessels in as many years. earning international accolades along the way, Century Cruises’ pursuit of excellence has naturally led to its expansion into Europe.

A product of global collaboration

Measuring 134.99 metres, the ship will host 78 luxury cabins for 174 guests, offering an intimate and refined cruising experience on the Danube.

The vessel is the product of a truly global collaboration: Chinese vision paired with Western craftsmanship, all done to an exceptional level of quality.

The Century Star’s hull was designed by Concordia Damen Shipbuilding, whose contemporary aesthetic enables the vessel to blend seamlessly into the timeless scenery of the Danube.

Inside, the lush interiors by renowned MDesigns draw inspiration from the diverse cultures and landscapes along the river’s route.

The Black Forest, the Danube’s birthplace, inspires the refined atmosphere of the main restaurant, leading to a design recognised as a CSI Awards 2025 Finalist for Concept of the Year;

The Bar and Lounge, influenced by Baroque architecture and the musical heritage of Beethoven and Strauss, evokes the warmth of Vienna’s traditional coffee houses; and

The lobby pays homage to Bulgaria’s Rose Valley, while the standard cabins offer the welcoming charm of a Serbian home, enhanced with touches of local folklore.

Walking through Century Star feels like journeying through the spirit of each country along the Danube: a cultural tapestry woven into the ship itself.

Gearing up for an unforgettable river journey

The inaugural Blue Danube Cruise begins in Budapest, the Pearl of the Danube, and continues through highlights including Esztergom, Bratislava, the famed City of Music Vienna, as well as Linz and Passau.

This eight-day voyage includes immersive local experiences, with guests transported from port to landmark by Century Cruises’ dedicated buses.

Onboard, passengers will enjoy European culinary excellence complemented by beloved classics from Century Cruises’ expert chefs.

Enriching lectures on the Danube’s history, along with Eastern wellness practices such as Tai Chi and Yoga, demonstrate how multicultural influences can exist in perfect harmony.

Blending Eastern elegance and hospitality with Western service and style, Century Cruises brings a fresh, distinctive, and sophisticated cruising experience to the heart of Europe.

A second itinerary sailing from charming Amsterdam to elegant Basel is also ready to launch, delivering an unforgettable journey along the storied waters of the Rhine.

With such an exceptional itinerary on the slate, Fredericks remarked: “The future of cruising is bright with Century Cruises.”