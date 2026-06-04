 Chef Alan Taudon joins Hôtel de Crillon

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Appointment announcement
France

Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel, has announced the appointment of Alan Taudon as its new Executive Chef, effective 1 June. Known for his two-Michelin-starred culinary expertise, Taudon is set to introduce a fresh gastronomic direction at the iconic Parisian hotel.

Taudon, celebrated for his unique culinary style that emphasises delicacy and seasonality, will launch his first dining concept, L'Herbier Secret, this summer. This exclusive experience will take place in the hotel's previously undisclosed aromatic garden terrace, offering an intimate setting for four to six guests per evening. The dining series will run from 12 June to 25 July, available from Thursday to Saturday by reservation only, at a cost of $265 (€250) per person, with an optional $148 (€140) wine-pairing.

The new culinary chapter at Hôtel de Crillon is part of a broader vision to enhance its gastronomic offerings. Taudon's approach, inspired by the sea and plants, promises to bring a contemporary flair to the hotel's menu. "His arrival marks a new gastronomic direction," the hotel stated, highlighting the significance of this appointment.

Looking ahead, Taudon plans to unveil an innovative culinary concept in 2027, further cementing Hôtel de Crillon's reputation as a leader in luxury dining. The hotel, a landmark overlooking the Place de la Concorde, continues to blend French history with modern culture, offering guests a refined yet relevant experience

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Appointment announcement | Appointments | Consumer | Food & Drink | France | Hotels | Luxury Travel | Restaurant
Tag:Alan Taudon | Hôtel de Crillon | L'Herbier Secret | rosewood

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Chef Alan Taudon joins Hôtel de Crillon

Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel, has announced the appointment of Alan Taudon as its new Executive Chef, effective 1 June. Known for his two-Michelin-starred culinary expertise, Taudon is set to introduce a fresh gastronomic direction at the iconic Parisian hotel.

Taudon, celebrated for his unique culinary style that emphasises delicacy and seasonality, will launch his first dining concept, L'Herbier Secret, this summer. This exclusive experience will take place in the hotel's previously undisclosed aromatic garden terrace, offering an intimate setting for four to six guests per evening. The dining series will run from 12 June to 25 July, available from Thursday to Saturday by reservation only, at a cost of $265 (€250) per person, with an optional $148 (€140) wine-pairing.

The new culinary chapter at Hôtel de Crillon is part of a broader vision to enhance its gastronomic offerings. Taudon's approach, inspired by the sea and plants, promises to bring a contemporary flair to the hotel's menu. "His arrival marks a new gastronomic direction," the hotel stated, highlighting the significance of this appointment.

Looking ahead, Taudon plans to unveil an innovative culinary concept in 2027, further cementing Hôtel de Crillon's reputation as a leader in luxury dining. The hotel, a landmark overlooking the Place de la Concorde, continues to blend French history with modern culture, offering guests a refined yet relevant experience

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Appointment announcement | Appointments | Consumer | Food & Drink | France | Hotels | Luxury Travel | Restaurant
Tag:Alan Taudon | Hôtel de Crillon | L'Herbier Secret | rosewood

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
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