Chiang Mai Marriott Hotel launches its game-changing Plaii Hybrid Meetings & Entertainment Complex

Chiang Mai Marriott Hotel has formally launched its Plaii Ballroom and the Plaii Hybrid Meetings & Entertainment Complex.

This landmark development elevates the hotel into Northern Thailand’s most advanced integrated MICE and lifestyle destination.

At the same time, this new facility reinforces Chiang Mai’s position as a rising regional hub for business events and experiential travel, in line with Thailand’s growing influence within Asia’s MICE landscape.

Hotel general manager Rajat Chatterjee pointed out that Plaii represents a transformational moment for Chiang Mai and for Marriott’s presence in Northern Thailand.

He said: “Our vision is to establish Chiang Mai as a globally recognized MICE and lifestyle destination where advanced event technology, business creativity, and cultural heritage converge. The recent recognition of Chiang Mai Marriott Hotel as MICE Hotel of the Year 2025 at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards Thailand further affirms our commitment to excellence. With Plaii, we are able to deliver immersive, meaningful, and high-impact experiences that speak to the evolving expectations of event organizers and global travelers.”

With the debut of the Plaii Complex, Chiang Mai Marriott Hotel now offers a total of 22 meeting rooms and over 2,800 square meters of flexible event space, positioning the property as a regional hub for large-scale events and hybrid conferences.

The launch of Plaii has also generated strong interest from both domestic and regional markets, particularly South Korea, Taiwan, and Greater China, underscoring Chiang Mai’s growing appeal as a global event destination.

A noble symbol of dignity and strength

The name ‘Plaii’ is inspired by the elegance and cultural significance of the Thai Royal elephant, a symbol of dignity, strength, and noble presence deeply rooted in Northern Thai heritage.

The Plaii Complex is a three-storey integrated event and lifestyle destination, anchored by the Plaii Ballroom and supported by 11 fully equipped meeting rooms, executive breakout suites, and a naturally illuminated Mingle Space for networking.

At its core, the Plaii Ballroom stands as an architectural and technological statement.

As Thailand’s first 360-degree immersive LED ballroom, it features an 84-meter wraparound LED display, 6.24-meter screen height, and 400 square meters of pillarless space for purpose-built for international product launches, global conferences, creative showcases, luxury celebrations, and weddings.

The complex is also home to The Wang Bar, Chiang Mai’s first private golf simulator rooms, private karaoke lounges, and The Plaii Eatery Café & Bar, creating a cohesive environment where business, entertainment, and social connection converge.