Choice Hotels International significantly expand in EMEA with 50 new QUALITY SUITES hotels across France

Choice Hotels International Inc is expanding its EMEA growth strategy by introducing 50 new Quality Suites properties in the French market. This initiative significantly strengthens Choice Hotels™ presence in EMEA, increasing its French portfolio from 57 to 107 hotels and more than 4,800 rooms in 41 additional locations, 22% of which are in major economic centres such as Nice, Reims, Clermont-Ferrand, Limoges, Mulhouse and Perpignan. Portfolios in existing locations like Marseille, Toulouse et Bordeaux are growing.

The expansion builds on the 20-year strategic agreement signed in April 2024 between Choice Hotels EMEA™ and Zenitude Groupe, which saw over 30 midscale business, leisure and extended-stay apparthotels – representing more than 4,000 rooms - integrated into the Choice network in France across the Clarion™, Comfort™ and Ascend Collection Hotels™ brands.

The 50 new Quality Suites™ hotels further extend the existing strategic agreement and significantly strengthen Choice Hotels’™ long-stay and flexible accommodations offers in France. The strategic agreement with Zenitude Groupe includes co-branding concepts, Quality Suites™ and Oui Seniors designed for multi-purpose, and intergenerational establishments that serve both as senior living for the over 55s, and general travellers. This model enables existing properties to be adapted to meet evolving traveller and resident needs while optimising the return on investment. The co-branding strategy makes buildings more versatile, more responsible, sustainable and better exploited over time, while multiplying their uses (temporary accommodation, residences, co-working etc), to meet the needs of a diverse clientele.

Strategically positioned close to airports, public transport links and city hubs, the expanded network supports year-round business travel and peak seasonal demand, reinforcing France’s position as a key market within Choice Hotels’™ EMEA growth strategy.

On the expanded strategic agreement that sees the significant growth of Choice Hotels™ EMEA portfolio David Beers, CEO at Choice Hotels International™ EMEA said: “France has always been a core focus of our international growth strategy, and this expanded strategic agreement with Zenitude Groupe firmly cements Choice Hotels as a leader in one of Europe’s most competitive hospitality markets. Our 2024 strategic agreement laid the foundations for accelerated expansion, and the addition of these 50 new Quality Suites™ properties builds directly on that momentum. Their addition reflects the advantage of combining Zenitude Groupe’s on the ground expertise with Choice Hotels™ global distribution, loyalty and technology platforms”.

Further commenting on the Quality Suites™ brand being reintroduced in the French market David said: “The Quality Suites™ brand is designed for modern stays with flexible layouts, reliable standards and long-stay comfort enabling us to offer innovative, future-fit accommodation solutions for travellers of all generations, while fostering meaningful connections and helping guests feel a genuine sense of belonging wherever they stay.”

Romain Lubrano, Co-Founder and CEO of Zenitude Groupe said:"Our agreement with Choice Hotels™ has allowed us to significantly amplify our reach through global distribution, brand recognition and the Choice Privileges® loyalty programme. This further expansion of our agreement reinforces our shared long-term vision for France, and the Quality Suites™ brand aligns perfectly with our evolving guest expectations. As we continue to scale our presence in France, our goal isn’t just numbers based but is focused on creating a portfolio that offers flexibility, consistency and value while supporting sustainable, profitable growth across the region.”

All properties will participate in the Choice Privileges® global loyalty programme, enabling members to earn and redeem points at more than 7,100 hotels worldwide.