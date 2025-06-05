Travel Daily Media

CHTA partners with HFTP for member benefits

CHTA members also receive exclusive discounts to HSMAI’s 2025 Commercial Strategy Conference

Associations
Caribbean

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA)  announces  a strategic, multi-year partnership with Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP). This collaboration is aimed at expanding access to world-class education, events, and resources—empowering Caribbean hospitality professionals to stay competitive and connected in an ever-evolving industry.

As part of the partnership, CHTA members receive complimentary registration to HITEC North America, the world’s largest and most prestigious hospitality technology conference, taking place June 16–19, 2025, in Indianapolis, IN. Member access includes:

  • Exhibit hall featuring 300+ leading tech companies
  • Headliner sessions
  • Welcome reception
  • Technology Showcase sessions
  • Entrepreneur 20X pitch competition

CHTA members also receive:

  • Discounted HFTP Membership (25 percent off first year, 10 percent thereafter)
  • Certification and learning discounts through the HFTP Academy
  • Access to webinars, education content, and digital resources including the 12th edition of the Uniform System of Accounts for the Lodging Industry (USALI)

Additional CHTA member benefits through HSMAI

CHTA is also providing member hotels with discounted registration to the 2025 HSMAI Commercial Strategy Conference, taking place June 16–18, 2025, in Indianapolis—concurrent with HITEC. This event is the evolution of HSMAI’s Marketing Strategy Conference, Revenue Optimization Conference (ROC), and Sales Leader Forum, reflecting the integration of marketing, revenue, sales, and other commercial disciplines into unified commercial strategy teams within today’s leading hotel companies.

“Our goal at CHTA is to connect our members with the most impactful opportunities in the global hospitality space,” said CHTA CEO Vanessa Ledesma. “These partnerships with HFTP and HSMAI bring added value and access to premier resources, reinforcing our commitment to education, innovation, and industry leadership.”

