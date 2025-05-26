Clarks Safari to Launch 100-Room Eco-Luxury Resort at Rewa Eco Park

Clarks Safari, into eco-conscious hospitality, is set to expand its footprint with a new 100-room property at Rewa Eco Park. This upcoming resort will feature a thoughtfully designed restaurant, lush garden spaces, and a versatile banquet hall, offering guests a perfect blend of nature and luxury. The resort also has inhouse adventure park and a natural waterfall.

Located amidst the serene landscapes of Rewa, the property is poised to become a nature-centric retreat, seamlessly integrating sustainable architecture with modern amenities. Guests can indulge in authentic culinary experiences at the restaurant, unwind in the tranquil garden areas, and host events or celebrations in the spacious banquet hall.

“The new Rewa property is an extension of our commitment to eco-luxury and sustainable tourism,” said Prakash Bedi, Vice President of Clarks Safari. “From nature-inspired accommodations to locally sourced cuisine, every aspect of the resort will reflect our dedication to environmental stewardship and exceptional guest experiences.”

Set against the backdrop of the Vindhya Range, the Rewa Eco Park property will also offer guided nature walks, birdwatching, and wildlife safaris, allowing guests to explore the region’s rich biodiversity. This project will also generate employment opportunities for the local community, supporting Clarks Safari’s ongoing 'Vocal for Local' initiative.