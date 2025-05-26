Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Clarks Safari to Launch 100-Room Eco-Luxury Resort at Rewa Eco Park

Hotels
India

Clarks Safari, into eco-conscious hospitality, is set to expand its footprint with a new 100-room property at Rewa Eco Park. This upcoming resort will feature a thoughtfully designed restaurant, lush garden spaces, and a versatile banquet hall, offering guests a perfect blend of nature and luxury. The resort also has inhouse adventure park and a natural waterfall.

Located amidst the serene landscapes of Rewa, the property is poised to become a nature-centric retreat, seamlessly integrating sustainable architecture with modern amenities. Guests can indulge in authentic culinary experiences at the restaurant, unwind in the tranquil garden areas, and host events or celebrations in the spacious banquet hall.

“The new Rewa property is an extension of our commitment to eco-luxury and sustainable tourism,” said Prakash Bedi, Vice President of Clarks Safari. “From nature-inspired accommodations to locally sourced cuisine, every aspect of the resort will reflect our dedication to environmental stewardship and exceptional guest experiences.”

Set against the backdrop of the Vindhya Range, the Rewa Eco Park property will also offer guided nature walks, birdwatching, and wildlife safaris, allowing guests to explore the region’s rich biodiversity. This project will also generate employment opportunities for the local community, supporting Clarks Safari’s ongoing 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

Centara Hotels & Resorts Makes The Maldives The Place To Be For Luxury Fun In The Sun

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Clarks Safari to Launch 100-Room Eco-Luxury Resort at Rewa Eco Park

Clarks Safari, into eco-conscious hospitality, is set to expand its footprint with a new 100-room property at Rewa Eco Park. This upcoming resort will feature a thoughtfully designed restaurant, lush garden spaces, and a versatile banquet hall, offering guests a perfect blend of nature and luxury. The resort also has inhouse adventure park and a natural waterfall.

Located amidst the serene landscapes of Rewa, the property is poised to become a nature-centric retreat, seamlessly integrating sustainable architecture with modern amenities. Guests can indulge in authentic culinary experiences at the restaurant, unwind in the tranquil garden areas, and host events or celebrations in the spacious banquet hall.

“The new Rewa property is an extension of our commitment to eco-luxury and sustainable tourism,” said Prakash Bedi, Vice President of Clarks Safari. “From nature-inspired accommodations to locally sourced cuisine, every aspect of the resort will reflect our dedication to environmental stewardship and exceptional guest experiences.”

Set against the backdrop of the Vindhya Range, the Rewa Eco Park property will also offer guided nature walks, birdwatching, and wildlife safaris, allowing guests to explore the region’s rich biodiversity. This project will also generate employment opportunities for the local community, supporting Clarks Safari’s ongoing 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top

slot777

slot thailand