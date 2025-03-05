Guest Writers are not employed, compensated or governed by TDM, opinions and statements are from the specific writer directly

Since 2009, Conventa Trade Fair has been a meetings sector stalwart for Slovenia, taking place in the capital Ljubljana every February.

Over nearly two decades, it has hosted 3,799 buyers from 47 countries and 2,086 exhibitors, facilitating over 52,563 meetings, bringing global attention to the country’s meeting potential and facilities.

Of the 608 hosted buyer applications received this year, only 29.6 percent were accepted, ensuring a high standard of engagement.

Alongside them, 145 exhibitors from 18 countries gathered to forge meaningful business partnerships.

The emphasis of quality over quantity also relates to its sustainability initiatives, a cause which is embedded in Conventa’s DNA.

This, no doubt, helped Ljubljana become the European Green Capital in 2016, getting it featured on the Global 100 Sustainable Destinations list seven consecutive times by 2021, on top of a rafter of other green awards.

Business within an eco-conscious event setting

The 17th edition of Conventa marked the meetings industry’s sustainable transformation:

As Conventa co-founder Gorazd Čad pointed out: “We don’t just talk about sustainability: we practise it, we walk the walk. With initiatives like Planet Positive Events, we’ve developed tools to measure event impacts and help meeting planners implement greener practices.”

This year, Conventa introduced innovative sustainability actions, including a Waste Weighing Station to track event-generated waste and interactive Carbon Calculators for attendees to assess their carbon footprints.

Sessions also highlighted Ljubljana’s circular economy principles.

Meeting and event organisers can plan incentives in Ljubljana, enabling guests to experience this circular mind-set of reuse, repair, restoration, and recycling with traditional craft workshops giving visitors a hands-on experience of sustainable heritage.

Conventa’s educational edge

Education remains a cornerstone of Conventa.

The Conventa 42° North forum was one of the highlights of the opening day, showcasing organisations with innovations, which are making green solutions a reality.

These pioneering companies included Velo Concerts and their mobile stage powered entirely by cycling to Knof Circular Lab, who are experts in the circular economy, turning discarded products into new opportunities.

The keynote speaker, Stéphanie Andre, head of sustainability at the 2024 Olympic Games, reviewed sustainability, accessibility, and inclusion measures during the Paris Games, with specific emphasis on the opening and closing ceremonies.

Another key part of the ten-programme education segments was Conventa Campfire, which provided a platform for regional updates and industry insights.

Jan Oršič, head of the Ljubljana Convention Bureau, outlined significant developments, including a new hotel-based convention centre just 20 minutes from Ljubljana.

Slovenia’s capital is also undergoing major infrastructure enhancements, including rail and bus upgrades that will improve connectivity to nearby cities like Trieste and Zagreb, and to those further away like Milan and Munich.

Additionally, British Airways is set to resume flights to Ljubljana, reinforcing the city’s role as a multi-modal mobility hub.

Joey Siziwa, director of Ayeyu Hola Afrika declared “Conventa’s regional focus was extremely productive for me, especially with some client interest in Montenegro and Croatia. However, many of the educational sessions overlapped with our buyer meeting schedules, meaning I had to miss several interesting segments, so I hope next year maybe this can be addressed”.

Looking ahead: Conventa’s next chapter

Another key highlight this year was the presentation of the Slovenian Convention Bureau’s Strategy for the Meetings Industry 2025-2030.

Developed in collaboration with the Slovenian Convention Bureau, Toleranca Marketing, Ljubljana Tourism, and the Slovenian Tourist Organisation, this plan is designed to define strategic priorities for Slovenia’s MICE sector.

The preliminary findings of the strategy will be announced by July 2025, offering well-researched, data-backed insights benchmarked against neighbouring countries.

While Slovenia’s natural and cultural appeal makes it an attractive incentive destination, there is still room to refine its offerings. Similarly, the association meetings market presents a promising avenue, provided the necessary infrastructure is in place.

Ljubljana is well-regarded as a smart green city and Conventa continues to play its part in making sure that the city and country is recognised as the benchmark of green events, eco-conscious concepts, ideas, actions and perhaps the meeting hub of New Europe.

Photo credit: Marko Delbello Ocepek