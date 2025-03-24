Corinthia Grand Hotel Astoria Brussels announces the appointment of Nicolas Kipper as the new Managing Director. With over three decades of experience in the hospitality industry, spanning from the Americas to central and southeastern Europe, Nicolas brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to Corinthia Brussels.

“We are delighted to welcome Nicolas Kipper as the new Managing Director of Corinthia Grand Hotel Astoria Brussels. With his leadership, we look forward to further enhancing our reputation as a landmark of Belgian artistry and refined hospitality.” says Roderick Micallef, Chief Operating Officer, Corinthia Hotels.

A French national, Nicolas began his career with Hyatt International, where he honed his expertise in luxury hospitality as Director of Food and Beverage. He then joined Marriott International, where he took on key leadership roles, including his position as General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Budapest, Hungary, and later as General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Istanbul, Turkey. Most recently, he served as General Manager of Fairmont Quasar Istanbul, Turkey under the Accor Group, further solidifying his reputation for excellence in luxury hospitality management.

Nicolas holds a diploma in hotel management and a master’s degree in hotel and catering business from the Hotel School of Strasbourg and University of Strasbourg, France. His professional journey has seen him lead award-winning properties and spearhead hotel and restaurant rebrandings, making him a natural new leader for Brussels’ most fabulous address. He will bring his passion for exploring new cultures and culinary experiences to his new adventure in Brussels – a city he has often visited and loves for the friendliness of its inhabitants, culinary experiences – and of course chocolate.

Nicolas will officially begin his role at Corinthia Brussels on 24 March 2025.

“I am thrilled to join Corinthia Grand Hotel Astoria Brussels, a hotel renowned for its timeless elegance and commitment to excellence,” says Nicolas Kipper. “I look forward to working with the team to create moments of magic for our guests.”