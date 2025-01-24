Culloden Estate and Spa, part of the Hastings Hotels group, has appointed Cormac Fadden as General Manager. With over a decade of experience in five-star hospitality, Cormac brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the iconic luxury property in Belfast.

Cormac’s previous leadership roles include Hotel Manager for three years at Castlemartyr Resort, Cork and Revenue and Resident Manager at The Fitzwilliam Hotel, Dublin for more than six years. He has also held roles with the Hilton and Fitzpatrick’s New York. His tenure at these properties honed his skills in operations, guest services, and strategic management, solidifying his reputation as a leader in luxury hospitality.

Cormac has both a BSc and MSc in Hotel and Restaurant Management from Technological University Dublin as well as a Diploma in Digital Marketing.

In his new role, he aims to uphold Culloden Estate and Spa’s reputation for excellence while driving innovation to elevate the guest experience.

“We are delighted to welcome Cormac Fadden as General Manager of Culloden Estate and Spa,” said James McGinn, Managing Director of Hastings Hotels.

“With his extensive experience in luxury hospitality and a proven track record of excellence, we are confident that Cormac will continue to enhance Culloden’s reputation as Northern Ireland’s premier five-star retreat. His leadership and passion for guest experience align perfectly with our commitment to delivering world-class service, and we look forward to seeing him drive the hotel’s continued success.”

Speaking on his appointment, Cormac said, “It is a privilege to lead the exceptional team here at Culloden Estate and Spa in Belfast, where tradition meets modern luxury. Together, we will continue to create extraordinary guest experiences, ensuring every visit is memorable to Culloden Estate while maintaining the timeless elegance that our guests have come to expect.”

“I am passionate about hospitality, and I am determined to build on the outstanding reputation that Culloden Estate holds. My focus is to build a culture of excellence, and I look forward to shaping the future of this remarkable hotel, alongside a passionate group of professionals.”

Culloden Estate and Spa recently clinched the Food Lovers Choice Award for Northern Ireland at the Good Food Ireland Awards, held at the K Club in County Kildare. The Food Lovers Choice Award is particularly significant, as it’s determined by consumer votes and recognises businesses across Ireland that support sustainable food practices through locally sourced menus.