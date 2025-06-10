Could robotics change the game in terms of traveller convenience and mobility?

Robotics are getting into numerous aspects of everyday living, from basic housekeeping to handling perilous occupations like construction, and it is no longer surprising to encounter mobilised automation these days.

We mentioned in passing during our recent coverage of ITB China how the science of robotics has even made its way into the travel and hospitality sectors, and this is a trend we're opting to keep our eyes on as it holds a great deal of promise for both industries.

In today's feature, we present how robotics have become a key part of enhancing the experience for both back-end and front of the house participants in these fields, as well as what future developments may look like in the industry.

Japan's Hen na Hotels chain has used humanoid robots in their concierge services for years.

Current uses in constantly evolving sectors

At present, aside from digital bots or artificial intelligence (AI) agents developed to interact with users online, the application of robotics in travel and travel-adjacent businesses has been as diverse as the machines currently in use.

In a report updated in March of this year by online travel resource site Revfine, practical applications for robots include:

Security handling Site security, especially in high-density areas like air and sea ports as well as attractions, is enhanced by the use of patrolling robots which can detect and report unusual activity in real time;

Delivery services Smaller robots are deployed throughout wide spaces to bring orders directly to guests, minimising human contact which is key in these pandemic-conscious times. Such technologies have also been used, as above at ITB China, to ferry items like newspapers or bottles of drinking water across wider expanses. such as those in large-scale exhibition halls, to facilitate quick and efficient distribution;

Housekeeping Related to the previous item, the use of robots in housekeeping ensures that human workers are not so frequently exposed to potentially contaminated items. Many housekeeping robots are used to keep floors clean at malls, attractions, and restaurants, but these may also be used to collect refuse from various areas, collate used dishes and cutlery, and bring these to the correct facilities for either cleaning or disposal. We have seen such technologies in action at the Philippines’ larger shopping malls as well as hotels belonging to the Sands Group in Singapore and Macau;

Concierge services This is already in active use in Japan where the Hen na Hotels chain deploys humanoid or whimsically-configured robots to their front desks to make checking in or out easier for customers. The only downside we see, however, is what happens if there’s a glitch in the programming or when a power failure hits; and

Luggage handling While more commonly deployed at the world’s larger and more state-of-the-art airports, luggage handling robots take much of the guesswork out of sorting and handling baggage to be either stowed for later collection or checked into the cargo hold of a plane. We have also seen smaller devices, similar to ITB China’s newspaper-ferrying robo-pups, in use at hotels to carry luggage to rooms in lieu of a human bellhop or attendant.

In the future, those with limited movement could actually go on walking tours without needing to rely on bulky personal mobility equipment.

Potential developments for future use

Over the past decade, the use of personal mobility devices (PMDs) has become more widespread, especially in countries with a rapidly ageing population like Singapore, China, and Japan.

These motorised wheelchairs or miniaturised four-wheel vehicles enable those who cannot walk long distances or are physically incapable of walking to explore their surroundings without needing to stumble about with crutches or canes, or even being pushed around by an attendant.

But as convenient as these are, they also pose a high risk of injury to the user and older models built before the electric vehicle revolution may be considered environmental hazards due to emissions.

It should also be noted that the use of such PMDs is now regulated in Singapore due to the reckless use on the part of numerous users, regardless of their age or state of immobility.

Advances in cybernetics, the synthesis of robotics and human interaction, could provide a solution in the form of mobility solutions that could mimic healthy movement, thereby enabling users to participate with minimal intervention.

At the moment, such advances are directed towards the use of the upper limbs and, even then, are still too bulky for everyday use.

However, with the rapid pace of innovation, we will not be surprised if such technologies along with further advancements in robotics become available in the none too distant future.