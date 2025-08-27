Courtyard by Marriott makes its Kyoto debut

Courtyard by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, made its debut in Japan’s cultural heartland with Courtyard by Marriott Kyoto Shijo Karasuma.

The new property brings the Courtyard brand’s signature blend of contemporary comfort and purposeful hospitality to the heart of Kyoto.

Located in the vibrant Shijo district where timeless traditions meet the dynamic energy of modern city life, the new opening also marks the brand’s debut in Kyoto.

The hotel is the ninth Courtyard by Marriott property in Japan, further expanding its footprint across the country.

Marriott International’s market vice-president for Japan and Guam Yuji Tanaka said: “We are delighted to introduce the Courtyard by Marriott experience to the historic city of Kyoto. The Courtyard brand is designed for today’s ambitious and passionate traveler. Whether our guests are traveling on business or for leisure, Courtyard by Marriott Kyoto Shijo Karasuma will offer an ideal base to explore Kyoto’s vibrant heritage as they stay connected, productive and inspired.”

As general manager Tetsuji Onogi puts it: “It is both a privilege and a great pleasure to open the first Courtyard hotel in Kyoto, and the first for the JR Tokai Group. Together with my team, I look forward to welcoming guests from around the world and ensuring their stay in Kyoto, a city where history, culture, and urban vibrancy are beautifully intertwined, becomes truly memorable. At Courtyard by Marriott Kyoto Shijo Karasuma, we are committed to providing attentive service and a refined environment that will elevate every guest experience.”

In the heart of a storied city

Courtyard by Marriott Kyoto Shijo Karasuma is nestled in the geographical and cultural heart of Kyoto, where Shijo-dori Shijo street runs through some of Kyoto’s most iconic and vibrant neighborhoods, including downtown Kyoto, Gion, and Kawaramachi.

This area is famous as the home of the 400-year-old Nishiki Market with its 300 shops, traditional machiya houses, bustling shopping streets and art dealerships, as well as its proximity to historic sites such as Yasaka Shrine and Gion’s preserved geisha quarters.

The hotel is strategically located within several minutes’ walk to Shiko and Karasuma subway stations, which conveniently links the area to Osaka (Kansai) International Airport, approximately 95 kilometres or about 1.5 hours’ train ride away via the JR Haruka Express.

With its beautiful interiors by leading architectural firm HBA, the new property features 125 modern guest rooms inspired by modern Japanese style that create welcoming, relaxing spaces accented by contemporary wood and textured fabrics that echo the traditional Japanese refinement.

All guest rooms are furnished with Serta beds for exceptional comfort as well as complimentary Wi-Fi to keep guests connected during their visit to Kyoto.

Within the hotel, guests can enjoy Le Bon Vivre, an all-day dining restaurant operated by Shinshindo, a bakery with over 100 years of history in Kyoto.

From Western-style breakfasts to dinner, the restaurant offers delightful dining experiences through bread, catering to a variety of occasions.

To keep guests moving forward and help them pursue their passions while on the road, the hotel offers a fully-equipped 24-hour Fitness Center with the latest Technogym machines to provide a complete workout.