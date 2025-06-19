Crimson Hotel Filinvest City marks Pride Month with the theme #HappyToBe

Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila officially launched its 2025 Pride Month celebration with a vibrant event held at Alibi Lounge•Bar.

Centred on the theme #HappyToBe, the campaign honours self-expression, individuality, and community through inclusive programming that blends hospitality, art, and advocacy.

The launch event held on 11th June introduced Stay with Pride, a special room package that supports LoveYourself Inc, an organization committed to HIV awareness and LGBTQIA+ support services.

Guests can book using promo codes HAPPYTOBE and STAYWITHPRIDE, with inclusions like breakfast or dining credits.

Crimson Hotel’s Pride campaign runs throughout June, inviting guests to participate in its ongoing promotions while fostering a space that is safe, welcoming, and joyful for all.

A taste of Pride

Complementing the stay experience are Pride-themed culinary offerings across Crimson Hotel’s dining outlets.

These include the Blush & Bloom cocktail, a hibiscus and raspberry drink available in all restaurants; a Boutique Dinner Buffet with Pride Delights at Café Eight every Friday and Saturday; and a colourful range of pastries and drinks at Baker J such as the Pride Croissant, Pride Macarons, and Pride Spritzer.

On top of its food and beverage offerings, the hotel also unveiled the Color Parade: Pride Art Exhibit at the lobby on the eighth floor, in partnership with the South Arts Festival.

The exhibition features works from a diverse lineup of artists: Ruth Cancio, Kate Tinamisan, Yvonne Harmony, Jeanette Kamphuis, Criselda De Leon, Celina Villaruel, and Anne Labesores.

It’s a showcase that highlights identity, resilience, and personal storytelling through art.

A live painting session by JJ Duque marked the exhibit's opening night.

Meet the new man at the helm

The evening also served to formally introduce Crimson’s new hotel manager Olivier Ramos.

Ramos brings over two decades of global experience in luxury hospitality. In his welcome remarks, he emphasised Crimson’s commitment to inclusion by sayingL “At Crimson, everyone deserves to feel ‘Happy To Be’ exactly who they are. Whether you’re a guest, an artist, a colleague, or a friend of the brand, your story matters here.”

The celebration continued with “Unfiltered: A Bar Takeover” featuring guest mixologist Jam Nhela, serving bold, Pride-inspired cocktails in collaboration with Absolut and Monin.

Setting the evening’s rhythm was guest DJ Rae Viloria, headlining the first of the month-long “Glow: Pride Nights” happening every Friday at Alibi Lounge • Bar together with DJ Mike Lavet.