Crowne Plaza Lucknow opens with 110 keys in Uttar Pradesh

IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has marked a significant milestone in India with opening of Crowne Plaza Lucknow, its 50th operational hotel in the country. This reflects IHG’s long-standing commitment to the Indian market, underpinned by strong domestic demand and growing consumer preference for world class hospitality.

The opening of Crowne Plaza Lucknow further strengthens IHG’s premium offering in the country and showcases continued momentum of the Crowne Plaza brand, which caters to modern business and leisure travellers seeking a blend of productivity and comfort. Since launching the first business-class hotel in 1983, Crowne Plaza has remained a bold, inventive leader in the hospitality industry. Crowne Plaza is never standing still – always looking to the future – passionate about meeting the evolving needs of travellers on a global scale. From enhanced guest room zoning to reimagined Meetings & Events, Crowne Plaza continues to stay ahead of consumer expectations with a new modern design and guest experience.

Located along the Lucknow-Sultanpur Road with seamless access to Shahid Path, the new IT hub, and the cricket stadium, Crowne Plaza Lucknow offers an elevated stay experience for both business and leisure travellers. The hotel features 110 well-appointed rooms, expansive meeting and event spaces spanning is 40,000 sq. ft providing an exceptional venue for social MICE, an all-day dining restaurant, a bar, a club lounge, a gymnasium, and an outdoor pool, making it an ideal destination for conferences, weddings, and upscale city getaways.

With a diversified portfolio of brands and a robust pipeline, IHG continues to expand its footprint across key business and leisure destinations in India, further cementing its position as one of India’s fastest-growing hospitality brands.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, MEA & Southwest Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are delighted to open our 50th hotel in India. This is a significant milestone that reflects our deep commitment to the country and our confidence in its vibrant travel and hospitality landscape. India remains one of our most strategic markets, globally, and we are excited about the opportunities it presents as we continue to bring our diverse portfolio of brands to more locations. While mainstream brands such as Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express and Garner continue to remain our growth drivers in the country, we are strengthening our premium and luxury portfolio with our iconic and well-established brands such as Crowne Plaza, InterContinental, and Six Senses.

He added: IHG has a proven track record of delivering strong returns for our owners – in addition to guest satisfaction, owner returns continue to remain a top priority for us in India.”

Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “Achieving the 50-hotel milestone in India is a proud moment for us. The opening of Crowne Plaza Lucknow further reinforces the relevance and strength of the Crowne Plaza brand in this market. This opening represents more than just a number, it signifies IHG’s deep-rooted ambitions and robust pipeline in the country. We are committed to accelerating our expansion across brand segments, with several more hotels in the pipeline this year. Our goal is to deepen our presence in high-growth cities and deliver exceptional hospitality experiences across all segments, from mainstream, premium to luxury to domestic and international guests alike.”

IHG continues to see robust development momentum in India. In 2024, the company signed 18 new hotels across its brand portfolio. Close to 30% of the signings were in premium and luxury segments in India. With almost 70 hotels in the current pipeline, IHG aims to more than double its portfolio in India over the next five years, tapping into the country’s fast-growing travel demand and rising domestic tourism. The current pipeline has a significant mix of luxury and premium hotels with five InterContinental hotels, ten Crowne Plaza and five voco hotels due to open in next 2-5 years.

Earlier this year, Crowne Plaza released its second white paper, "Leading the Charge in Blended Travel," which highlighted a significant shift in traveller preferences towards integrating work and leisure. The study identified four emerging trends: Improve and Grow, Mind-Body Equity, The New Personal Travel Economy, and Intentional Togetherness. Notably, the research revealed that 33% of Indian travellers have already experienced blended travel, the highest among surveyed countries, indicating India's leading role in this evolving travel landscape.

The launch of Crowne Plaza Lucknow aligns with these insights, offering facilities and services that cater to the modern traveller seeking comfort, and world-class service, backed by the IHG One Rewards loyalty programme.