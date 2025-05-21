Crystal launches its new original production Club Nights

Experiential cruise line Crystal announced the debut of its newest original production show Club Nights today, 21st May.
The initial run of the production premiered aboard Crystal Serenity to the enthusiastic reaction of World Cruise guests.
Club Nights will also make its way aboard the Crystal Symphony in late November 2025.
Replacing Crystal on Broadway: The Show, this vibrant, high-energy musical journey is a bold departure from traditional cruise entertainment, immersing guests in a pulsating tour of iconic nightlife scenes through music, dance and cutting-edge design.
Club Nights is the first new show for the brand since its relaunch in 2023 under the new ownership of Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group.
It represents a thrilling step forward in Crystal’s entertainment evolution: an all-original concept built from the ground up to dazzle modern travellers seeking something bold, beautiful, and undeniably fun.
Distinct inspirations
Inspired by the distinct musical styles and electric atmospheres found in legendary nightclubs around the world, Club Nights is a sensory celebration of the sounds that define a night out: from the twang of country saloons to the glitz of Las Vegas, the grit of a biker bar, and the soul of a jazz lounge.
Crystal’s vice-president for entertainment Keith Cox said of Club Nights: “This show has lived in my imagination for years. The music was always the driving force: each scene builds around a specific club genre, creating an emotional and visual experience that transports our audience to places they know and love, or maybe have always dreamed of.”
The show unfolds across five immersive club scenes, each with its own scenery, costumes, and musical setlist:
- Country Music Club: Get ready to two-step to top country hits.
- Bikers Saloon Club: Feel the raw edge of rock with some of the most legendary anthems.
- Las Vegas Night Club: Glamour takes the stage with popular Rat Pack medleys.
- Blues & Jazz City Club: Soulful and sultry, this scene features music by Albert King, B.B. King, Bonnie Raitt and Buddy Guy.
- London Pub Club: The finale roars with a rock medley from legendary English band The Who, evoking the spirit of 70s Rock Opera.
From sparkly showgirl feathers in Vegas to leather vests in the biker bar, every detail of the costume design speaks to the character of each club.
Developed in-house with hand-selected specialists, the production features moveable bar setups, motorcycles, custom-built props and original 3-D scenic art displayed on the ship’s expansive LED wall; all choreographed under dazzling, club-inspired lighting.
As Cox puts it: “We designed Club Nights to be unlike anything else at sea. It’s immersive, innovative, and infused with the energy of the world’s most iconic nightlife destinations. Our goal is to surprise and delight our guests at every turn, and this show delivers on every level.”