Crystal launches its new original production Club Nights

Experiential cruise line Crystal announced the debut of its newest original production show Club Nights today, 21st May.

The initial run of the production premiered aboard Crystal Serenity to the enthusiastic reaction of World Cruise guests.

Club Nights will also make its way aboard the Crystal Symphony in late November 2025.

Replacing Crystal on Broadway: The Show, this vibrant, high-energy musical journey is a bold departure from traditional cruise entertainment, immersing guests in a pulsating tour of iconic nightlife scenes through music, dance and cutting-edge design.

Club Nights is the first new show for the brand since its relaunch in 2023 under the new ownership of Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group.

It represents a thrilling step forward in Crystal’s entertainment evolution: an all-original concept built from the ground up to dazzle modern travellers seeking something bold, beautiful, and undeniably fun.