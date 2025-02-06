Experiential cruise line Crystal announced its 2027 World Cruise aboard Crystal Serenity today, 6th February.

The 140-night journey spans 83 destinations, inviting travellers to discover the rich cultures of Central and South America, the idyllic islands of French Polynesia, New Zealand and Australia, the ancient wonders across Asia, and the majestic scenery of Alaska.

The Stories of the South Seas cruise opened for bookings last 27th January, and the waitlist is now available.

This bucket-list voyage promises a blend of cultural discovery, world-class service and curated global itineraries crafted exclusively for Crystal guests.

A&K Travel Group chief executive Cristina Levis said: “Crystal continues to redefine what it means to embark on the journey of a lifetime, offering innovative and educational ways to explore the world while delivering the highest levels of service. This thoughtfully designed World Cruise itinerary, developed in collaboration with Abercrombie & Kent, exemplifies our commitment to create exceptional experiences that inspire at every turn.”

An unforgettable expedition

Departing from San Diego on 8 Jan 2027, and culminating in Vancouver, British Columbia, on 28 May 2027, the Pacific Rim World Cruise, “Stories of the South Seas,” offers an unforgettable expedition to 29 countries, four continents and will cross the International Date Line twice.

Fernando Barroso de Oliveira, Crystal’s chairman and brand ambassador himself, will accompany the 2027 World Cruise voyage, sharing his expertise and passion for travel.

Barroso de Oliveira said: “Sailing on more than 30 world cruises has been the journey of a lifetime,” said Barroso de Oliveira, who is currently on the 2025 World Cruise aboard Crystal Serenity. “Each voyage is unique: a tapestry of unforgettable destinations, inspiring cultures and the cherished connections made along the way. No matter how often I embark on a world cruise, the sense of wonder and discovery remains just as vivid as the first.”

Revisiting standout destinations, such as Tasmania, American Samoa, and Indonesia from Crystal’s acclaimed 2019 itinerary, the 2027 voyage will feature several immersive experiences curated by Crystal’s sister brand Abercrombie & Kent.

Highlights include guided culinary tours in Thailand, private access to Indonesia’s historic temples, and intimate cultural moments such as Fijian firewalking ceremonies.

Guests will also journey to Mexico’s vibrant coasts, uncover Central America’s hidden gems, marvel at the mysterious statues of Rapa Nui (Easter Island) and bask in French Polynesia’s turquoise lagoons.

The adventure continues with stops in New Zealand, Australia, Southeast Asia, China, South Korea, and Japan, before winding down in Alaska with visits to Sitka, Ketchikan, and Hubbard Glacier.

Key highlights for a global journey