CT Partners announced the appointment of its chief executive Matt Masson to the advisory board of Advantage Global Business Travel (GBT).

The GBT Advisory Board is a newly formed body established by The Advantage Travel Partnership to guide the strategic direction of its global-business-travel division.

The Board brings together 14 members, all key figures from the global-business-travel sector, including Suzanne Horner, CEO of Gray Dawes Group, and Clive Wratten, CEO of the British Travel Association.

The Board’s purpose is to support GBT’s ambitious growth strategy and provide expert insights across various aspects of the industry.

GBT is part of The Advantage Travel Partnership, the UK’s largest independent travel-agency network, representing over 750 travel businesses.

GBT has global reach, with a footprint spanning 83 countries and over 96 network partners, generating more than 30 billion AUD in global sales annually.

A sign of leadership in the industry

Masson’s appointment reinforces CT Partners’ leadership position within the business-travel industry and reflects the company’s commitment to aligning with the foremost leaders in the sector.

He said of his appointment: “I am honoured to join the GBT Advisory Board at such a pivotal time for the business-travel sector. This opportunity allows CT Partners to remain aligned with the best in the business while furthering our mission to lead through innovation and collaboration. I look forward to contributing to the board’s efforts to drive positive change across the industry.”