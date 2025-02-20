Culinary Extravagance this Ramadan at Ramadan Garden and The Market in Al Habtoor City

A memorable holy month awaits, filled with unique Iftar and Suhoor experiences at Ramadan Garden across Al Habtoor Palace and lavish feasts at The Market in Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City

The holy month is fast approaching and this Ramadan, Al Habtoor City is the ideal place to immerse yourself in the spirit of this auspicious season. Nestled between the dynamic Sheikh Zayed Road and the serene Dubai Water Canal, Al Habtoor City presents the perfect blend of tranquillity and luxury for a memorable Ramadan gathering with several unparalleled dining experiences awaiting at both Al Habtoor Palace and Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City. Prepare to witness as tradition and culinary excellence come together as these unrivalled locations unveil their stunning Iftar and Suhoor feasts, allowing you to embrace the essence of this special time while embarking on a culinary journey of discovery.

Ramadan Garden

Across the enchanting Al Habtoor Palace, The Ramadan Tent in the hotel’s stunning Winter Garden hosts a one-of-a-kind outdoor Iftar experience where tradition meets elegance. Designed to reflect the spirit of Ramadan, the beautifully decorated garden is adorned with traditional Islamic motifs, twinkling lights, and comfortable seating – up to 800 persons – creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for guests to break their fast in a serene setting. There’s also free self-parking at Al Habtoor Palace for all guests’ convenience.

The Iftar buffet at Ramadan Garden presents a lavish spread featuring an array of authentic Arabic and international dishes, from classic cold and hot mezze to aromatic lamb ouzi and freshly prepared delicacies from live cooking stations. Guests can enjoy a selection of Ramadan beverages, including Jallab, Tamer Hindi, and Kamer El Dine, while indulging in an assortment of mouthwatering desserts such as Baklava, Knafeh, and Um Ali.

For those looking to extend their Ramadan evenings, Suhoor at Ramadan Garden offers a delightful late-night experience with a specially curated menu featuring traditional treats and light dishes. During both dining occasions, guests can enjoy soothing live Oud music before partaking in classic games such as backgammon and chess, adding a touch of nostalgia to their gatherings.

To elevate the experience further, Ramadan Garden boasts multiple live-action cooking stations, including a sizzling BBQ station, a shawarma counter, a sushi corner, and a pasta station, where guests can watch chefs prepare fresh dishes tailored to their tastes. Whether relishing the rich flavours of traditional Arabic dishes or exploring international culinary delights, The Ramadan Garden promises a truly unforgettable Ramadan celebration.

When: Open throughout Ramadan; Iftar from sunset to 8:30 PM; Suhoor from 9:00 PM to 2:30 AM

Where: Winter Garden at Al Habtoor Palace

Price:

Iftar Buffet – AED 230 per adult; AED 110 per child (7–12 years); Complimentary for children 6 and under

Suhoor – AED 175 per adult; AED 25 per soft drink; AED 100 for shisha (available from 9:00 PM)

Iftar at The Market

For those seeking a grand culinary experience this holy month, The Market at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City offers an elaborate Iftar buffet that brings together the best of Middle Eastern flavours and international cuisine. With a lively open-kitchen setting, guests can enjoy a sensory journey filled with tantalising aromas, sizzling grills, and a vibrant selection of dishes prepared with fresh ingredients.

Offering something to please every palate, including traditional Ramadan favourites like lentil soup, grilled meats, and slow-cooked stews along with contemporary global flavours, The Market ensures a diverse and satisfying iftar experience. Guests can look forward to dining in a warm and welcoming ambience, ideal for gathering with family and friends during this special time of year.

When: Throughout Ramadan from sunset to 10:30 PM

Where: The Market in Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City

Price: Iftar Buffet – AED 250 per adult; AED 99 per child (5–11 years); Complimentary for children 4 and under

Group Offer: AED 180 per person for bookings of 10 or more guests