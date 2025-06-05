Cygnett Hotels & Resorts signs new property in Itanagar

Cygnett Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of its newest property, Cygnett Park Itanagar, in the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh. The strategically located property, just 800 meters away from the Donyi Polo, Arunachal Pradesh Airport, will mark Cygnett’s second hotel in Itanagar and is scheduled to open less than two years from now.

With this new signing, Cygnett Hotels & Resorts, one of the first branded hospitality chains to establish a presence in the region is steadily moving toward a 600-key footprint in Northeast India. The group currently operates four hotels in the region, with eight additional properties in various stages of development and pre-opening.

"The Indian government is committed to the development of Northeast India. The union government has made a significant investment in infrastructure projects, including national highways, the railway network, and telecommunications, in the region. The corporate world is looking at the Northeast with optimism, which has also created positive business sentiments. We expect a balanced demand for our new property, from leisure, business, MICE to a robust wedding segment,” said Sarbendra Sarkar, founder & managing director, Cygnett Hotels & Resorts.

Cygnett Park Itanagar boasts excellent connectivity while being embraced by the serene natural beauty of Itanagar’s landscape. The city has several important tourist sites, including Ita Fort, Jawaharlal Nehru Museum, Ganga Lake, and Gompa Mandir.

The 100-keys property spread out in two acres will features over 6,000 sq. ft. of versatile banqueting space, accompanied by an adjoining lawn. The other amenities of Cygnett Park, Itanagar include a club lounge, Roof top Speciality restaurant, an all-day dining restaurant, swimming pool, spa, gym and recreation zones.

“Cygnett Park Itanagar will be a refreshing urban resort designed with contemporary aesthetics, sustainable architecture, and five-star amenities. True to the Cygnett Park brand ethos: Green, Refreshing, and Wellness-focused; this property aims to offer a rejuvenating stay for the modern traveller,” added Mr. Sarkar.

As Cygnett Hotels & Resorts moves ahead with its target to establish itself as a 100-plus strong hotel group in the coming years, the hospitality chain is expected to open 10-12 properties across the country annually.