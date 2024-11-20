Davao Oriental State University and Mati City team up to promote halal tourism

The Davao Oriental State University (DORSU) and Mati City in the Southern Philippines formally signed a five-year memorandum of agreement (MOA) to strengthen halal tourism and hospitality services in the city.

Signed on Monday, 18th November, the agreement mandates DORSU’s Centre for Tourism Information, Education, and Communication (CTIEC) to provide technical expertise and educational support to Mati’s City Tourism and Promotions Office.

The MOA likewise underscores Mati’s dedication to fostering economic growth while addressing the cultural and religious needs of its diverse communities.

Mayor Michelle Rabat emphasised the partnership’s role in positioning Mati City as a model for sustainable and inclusive tourism in Mindanao.

Rabat said: “Together, we aim to elevate Mati City as a model for sustainable and halal tourism, creating opportunities for economic growth while celebrating our diverse heritage.”

What does the partnership entail?

The partnership will focus on programmes promoting halal tourism, aligned with the city’s halal ordinance, to ensure respect for Muslim beliefs and traditions.

DORSU’s involvement includes providing technical assistance, conducting research, and leading capacity-building initiatives.

On the other hand, the City Tourism and Promotions Office has pledged to ensure the projects’ effective implementation.

Rabat explained: “This collaboration prioritises inclusivity in tourism policies while strengthening local capacities in hospitality services.”