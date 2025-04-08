The Delta Sky Club network proudly welcomes its long-awaited eighth location at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport – Concourse D-Center Point. As the world’s busiest airport, ATL serves over 100 million customers a year, most of which are flying Delta. The newest Delta Sky Club, inspired by the city’s Southern hospitality and urban elegance, is the second largest in ATL and seats the most guests—506 to be exact. The addition of this Club further elevates Delta’s ability to serve the Atlanta market, enhancing the customer experience with unmatched comfort and convenience.

The 24,000-plus-square-foot Club boasts panoramic airfield views and amenities for every type of traveler and includes a theater-style media wall, 16-seat bar and sound-proof telephone booths for focused work. The space is also equipped with a large food buffet and two beverage stations.

“As the heart of our operation, Atlanta is more than just a hub—it’s our home. This new space is thoughtfully designed to ensure that guests traveling through Atlanta feel the Southern hospitality of the city we know and love,” said Claude Roussel, V.P. of Delta Sky Club and Lounge Experience. “The opening of our newest Delta Sky Club in Atlanta – during what happens to be both Delta and ATL’s Centennial year – is a testament to our unwavering commitment to this city and the customers we serve here.”

Design elements in the Club reflect Atlanta’s southern charm and city flair, keeping Georgia on your mind. A brick entryway, shutter screens and coffered ceilings pay homage to Southern architecture and décor while funky light fixtures and gleaming metallics embody the city’s sophistication and style.

Artwork in the Club gives guests a gallery-going experience, and many of the pieces are inspired by Southern emblems and created by artists local to Atlanta. Behind the food buffet is a custom tile mural of greenery – reminiscent of Atlanta’s nickname the “City in a Forest.” Atlanta-based muralist, Ryan Coleman, created the soaring mural guests will see as they embark on the elevator – note the magnolias and dogwoods in the piece, two of Georgia’s flowering trees. Photographs by Pam Moxley feature soft and dreamlike sepia-toned photographs that evoke southern summers and nostalgia.

This state-of-the-art Club is part of Delta’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the travel experience for our customers traveling through Atlanta; this investment includes the expansion of Concourse D, adding more gates and enlarging the overall footprint of the concourse to accommodate larger aircraft, improve passenger flow and further elevate Delta in Atlanta. In addition to the D expansion, the Delta Sky Clubs on Concourses A and C will also receive refreshes.