Dida and Petal Ads partner with 7 International Hotels

In collaboration with Dida, Petal Ads has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at ITB China 2025 with seven international hotel partners, including Amari Bangkok (Thailand), Birkin International Hotel (Malaysia), and IOI Properties Group Hotels (Malaysia), which includes 5 of its hotel properties - Le Meridien Putrajaya Hotel, Putrajaya Marriott Hotel, Moxy Putrajaya, Palm Garden Hotel Putrajaya – a Tribute and Four Points by Sheraton Puchong.

This partnership aims to harness the full digital capabilities of Huawei’s HarmonyOS ecosystem—a next-generation, multi-device operating system that delivers a seamless experience across smartphones, tablets, wearables, and IoT devices—to elevate the hotels’ brand value and accelerate global guest acquisition for the hotel industry. Together, the partners will explore innovative marketing strategies tailored to the next generation of hospitality.

"We are deeply honored to lead this ground-breaking program with Petal Ads, marking a significant milestone in digital marketing innovation for the hospitality industry. This strategic partnership directly benefits our hotel partners who have entrusted Dida with their marketing initiatives, enabling them to leverage the powerful Harmony ecosystem and Petal Ads platform. Through our collaboration, we're not just expanding market reach – we're revolutionizing how hotels connect with Chinese travelers and build lasting brand presence in one of the world's most important tourism markets," said Stone Fan, Group President, Dida.

As an important element of this partnership, Dida serves as a strategic partner for the Petal Ads in the Asia-Pacific region, capitalizing on its strengths in global hotel resource integration and distribution technology. The two companies will work together to offer travelers more targeted and personalized hotel experiences, while providing partner hotels with measurable enhancements in marketing effectiveness.

Eric Ng Kim Long, Director of Sales and Marketing for Birkin International Hotel said: "Birkin International Hotel is thrilled to thank Dida and Petal Ads for opening this incredible avenue for growth and brand recognition. This partnership with Petal Ads platform provides us with unprecedented access to the Chinese market, allowing us to share our distinctive Malaysian hospitality experience with a vast new audience. We look forward to utilizing this cutting-edge technology and data analytics capabilities to create targeted marketing campaigns that truly resonate with Chinese travelers and establish Birkin International Hotel as a preferred destination in Melaka."

As the global tourism market continues to recover, the hospitality industry faces two major challenges: first, the diversification of customer demographics, with young consumers showing significantly increased demand for personalized and technology-driven experiences; second, marketing efficiency bottlenecks, where traditional channels have high customer acquisition costs and low conversion rates. With Asia-Pacific hotel industry's digital marketing investments continuing to rise, creating emotional connections between consumers and brand culture remains a common challenge.

Against this backdrop, Petal Ads, a comprehensive marketing platform based on the HarmonyOS ecosystem, leverages Huawei's "1+8+N" omni-scenario ecosystem layout and focuses on three key areas to provide customized marketing solutions for the hospitality industry, achieving simultaneous growth in customer base and brand influence.

First, in digital marketing collaboration, leveraging Petal Ads’ advertising platform and the HarmonyOS ecosystem's vast traffic matrix (encompassing Huawei terminal device advertising, smart screen scenario marketing, and other diverse channels), the platform builds precise advertising systems for partner hotels. It deeply explores and communicates core marketing elements such as hotel brand stories, distinctive room services, and unique local experiences, enhancing hotel brand exposure and appeal in target markets.

Second, in precise customer targeting, the platform fully utilizes Petal Ads’ powerful insights based on data science, combined with partner hotels' target customer profiles, to create tailored tiered marketing strategies. Through diversified marketing approaches including native advertising, search promotion, and membership system integration, it achieves precise brand message delivery and efficient conversion, improving hotel booking conversion rates.

Finally, in joint brand communication, both parties will collaborate to plan a series of themed marketing campaigns, integrating comprehensive online and offline communication resources, including but not limited to social media platforms, specialized travel industry platforms, and offline roadshow events. By deeply integrating hotels' differentiating selling points with the HarmonyOS ecosystem's technological elements, both parties create uniquely compelling brand communication content, strengthening hotel brand recognition and influence in the market.

Amari Bangkok’s Director of Sales for Leisure & MICE, Pawich Chokkanlayanee said: "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to both Dida and Petal Ads for this exceptional opportunity to elevate Amari Bangkok's presence in the Chinese market. This partnership represents a gateway to creating meaningful connections with Chinese travelers through the innovative HarmonyOS ecosystem. We're excited to showcase our unique Thai hospitality and premium services to a broader audience, and we're confident that this collaboration will significantly enhance our brand awareness and customer engagement in the Chinese mainland market."

This partnership signifies that Petal Ads’ hospitality industry solutions have reached the stage of scaled rollout. In the future, with Dida’s hotel platform and additional hotel groups showcasing demonstrative success with Petal Ads, they will work together to drive the global hotel industry's accelerated advancement toward smarter and more precise operations, delivering enhanced digital travel experiences for guests."

IOI Properties Group (IOIPG) operates a robust hospitality portfolio across Malaysia, with a strong presence in key urban centers and its flagship integrated development — IOI Resort City, Putrajaya. Spanning 788 acres, this premier destination is anchored by IOI City Mall, the largest shopping mall in Malaysia, boasting 2.5 million square feet of net lettable area. The Group’s hospitality and leisure assets include:

Le Méridien Putrajaya

Putrajaya Marriott Hotel

Palm Garden Hotel Putrajaya, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel

Moxy Putrajaya

Four Points by Sheraton Puchong

“On behalf of the company, we express our sincere gratitude to Dida and Petal Ads for this transformative partnership. This collaboration marks a significant milestone, empowering our diverse hotel brands to expand their visibility in the Chinese market while maintaining their distinct brand identities.

“We are particularly excited about the platform’s advanced targeting capabilities and seamless integration with the HarmonyOS ecosystem. This will enable us to deliver highly personalized and immersive experiences to Chinese travelers across all our properties in Malaysia,” said Ivan Yoong, Multi-Property Director of Sales, Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio Hotels in IOI Resort City.