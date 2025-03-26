Dida, a tech-driven global travel distribution company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Florian Blois as Strategic Partnerships Director. In this role, Florian will lead global partnerships, focusing on DMOs, international hotel chains, airlines, and tour & activity providers to drive business growth through strategic collaborations and innovative marketing initiatives.

This appointment follows Dida’s explosive growth globally. The company already holds the leading position in the outbound B2B chinese market and is a leader across APAC source markets. In the last few years though, it has been significantly increasing its outbound and inbound business for Middle Eastern, European and Americas source markets and destinations. Reporting directly to Dida’s CMO, Gareth Matthews, Florian will work to develop and execute personalised marketing and sales strategies that further elevate Dida’s partners across its global platforms and distribution channels.

Florian brings extensive industry experience in strategic partnerships, destination marketing, and business development. Before joining Dida, he held various management roles at HBX Group (formerly Hotelbeds) for 8 years, including Senior Regional Manager – Destination Development & Marketing, where he managed global partnerships and led strategic marketing campaigns for DMOs across EMEA and APAC.

Gareth Matthews, CMO at Dida, said: “Florian’s deep expertise and relationships in destination marketing, strategic partnerships, and B2B sales makes him a fantastic addition to the team. His ability to foster high-value collaborations and drive data-driven marketing strategies will be instrumental in strengthening our partner network and further expanding Dida’s global reach.”

Commenting on his new role, Florian Blois added: “I’m very excited to be joining Dida at this pivotal time for the company. The whole industry has witnessed Dida’s fast growth over the last few years, and the strong partnerships it has developed with key players across the sector open up a wide range of opportunities to elevate those partnerships even further.”

Florian’s appointment reinforces Dida’s commitment to innovation and strategic growth, ensuring its partners continue to thrive in an evolving travel landscape.