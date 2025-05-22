Dida appoints Luca Plotegher to the role of European Director – Direct Hotel Partnerships

Dida has announced the appointment of Luca Plotegher to the role of European Director – Direct Hotel Partnerships. With over 15 years of experience in the travel and hospitality industry, including strategic commercial roles at Expedia Group where he led high performing business development and account management teams across Europe, Luca is well placed to drive forward Dida’s European ambitions.

Luca joins Dida, the no.1 B2B outbound player in China and a leader across APAC, at a time of rapid European expansion for the company, where it has been registering fast inbound growth from source markets globally. Dida’s top 5 European destination countries in terms of volume and year-to-date growth include UK (+86%), France (+85%), Germany (+79%), Spain (+104%) and Italy (+87%)*.

The top source markets driving this inbound growth include China, USA, Germany, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, providing Dida’s hotel partners with easy access to high-value yet often harder-to-reach source markets. With distribution via tour operators, travel agents, travel management companies (TMCs) and loyalty and point redemption companies, Dida provides hoteliers with an important additional channel of distribution that drives incremental bookings that fully complement their direct marketing activities.

Commenting on Luca’s appointment, Rikin Wu, Dida’s CEO & Founder said “We are really pleased to welcome Luca to Dida at this pivotal time for the company. His experience will be invaluable to us as we look to fulfil the growing demand we are receiving for European destinations from source markets worldwide”.

Luca Plotegher, Dida’s new European Director – Direct Hotel Partnerships commented “I’m excited to be joining Dida at this time of rapid expansion for the company. Dida is already famous for its success across China and APAC and we have clear opportunity to replicate this in Europe.

Alongside the wider team, I am looking forward to further enhancing our relationship with our valued European hotel partners while further building on Dida’s impressive performance to date”.