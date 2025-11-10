‘Dine Around the World’ –In Dubai itself at the Queens Grill!

The adventure continues aboard the legendary Queen Elizabeth 2 as they sail into the next leg of our Around the World in 80 Days culinary journey. November and December promise a spectacular line-up of destinations as the QE2 “docks” at ports across the globe — from the spice trails of Bombay and the elegance of Istanbul, to the tropical allure of Bali.

Each evening at Queens Grill, guests embark on a new flavour-filled voyage featuring exquisite destination-inspired menus. To make it even more special, they’re welcoming guest chefs from around the world who will bring their signature creations and stories aboard the QE2 — a rare treat for true culinary explorers.

Behind every menu is a story, not only of taste and tradition but of collaboration, as celebrated chefs from diverse destinations join Executive Chef Erwan Stadler aboard the legendary liner to create a unique culinary exchange.

Chef Erwan Stadler, Executive Chef of the Queen Elizabeth 2, said: “One Ship, Eighty Destinations, Infinite Flavours. This isn’t just a dining experience, it is a cultural conversation through food. Each guest chef brings the spirit of their homeland into our kitchen, and together we honour the ship’s legacy of connecting the world.”

With over 25 years of experience in the luxury restaurant and hospitality industry, Chef Erwan has led acclaimed kitchens across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, including Germany, the UAE, the UK, Seychelles, France, Thailand, and Antigua. Known for his precision, creativity, and passion for culinary storytelling, he oversees the ambitious Around the World in 80 Days programme, curating menus that celebrate authenticity while embracing innovation.

Under his direction, the QE2’s historic Queens Grill has transformed into an ever-evolving culinary stage, each night echoing a new destination, a new culture, and a new chapter in the ship’s storied legacy.

Around the World in 80 Days runs until 19 December 2025 at Queens Grill, once reserved for first-class passengers. With limited seating each evening, advance bookings are strongly recommended.

Venue: Queens Grill, Queen Elizabeth 2, Mina Rashid, Dubai

Dates: Until 19 December 2025

Price: AED 125 per person including a three-course menu and one signature mocktail or cocktail

Children: Under 6 dine free; ages 6–12 enjoy 50% off