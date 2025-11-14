Discover Britain’s Past: 5 Historic Places to Visit in the UK

From ancient castles to Roman ruins, the United Kingdom is a treasure trove of history waiting to be explored. With thousands of years of battles, civilisations and royals, each corner of the country has its own story to tell and plenty of adventures for every type of person. Whether you're a history fan or just a curious traveller, the UK's historic landmarks offer an unforgettable journey through time that is worth the travel.

Although there are hundreds of locations to choose from, here are five of the best that are unmissable if you're in the UK or are visiting from abroad, each offering a glimpse into the nation's remarkable past.

The Tower of London, England

Standing proudly by the River Thames, the Tower of London has witnessed over 1000 years of British history. Built originally by William the Conqueror in 1078, this fortress has served as a royal palace, prisons and even a zoo. If you're visiting today, you can explore its ancient walls, its famous crows and the dazzling crown jewels, whilst listening to tales of betrayal, deceit and execution. From Anne Boleyn's tragic story to the legend of the ravens, the Tower is a gem of London and represents its long-standing history and remains one of the country's most captivating sites. This is a must-see for anyone who loves London history or just anyone who wants a glimpse of the infamous Crown Jewels.

Edinburgh Castle, Scotland

Perched high above the Scottish capital, Edinburgh Castle is a standout in the city's skyline. This mighty fortress has been a royal residence, a military stronghold and a symbol of Scottish identity for centuries. The main highlights of the castle include the Stone of Destiny, used in the coronation of Scottish kings and St Margaret's Chapel, the oldest and longest surviving building in the whole of Edinburgh Castle. A UNESCO World Heritage site, the castle, known as the defender of the nation, remains an active military base with its cannons and ramparts. When in the castle, you receive sweeping views across the city, making it a must-see for anyone wanting to understand the deep history of Scotland, and also those who would like to see Edinburgh from new heights, as well as the Scottish Highlands.

Stonehenge, England

Few places are as steeped in history as Stonehenge, the prehistoric circle of stone in Salisbury, England. Dating back over 4,500 years, its purpose and origins remain a puzzle to most historians and scientists. Something that it is a temple, whilst others believe that it is a burial site or even an astronomical calendar. However you would like to see it, Stonehenge is a feat and masterpiece of ancient engineering from the imagination of those long before. Visitors can walk around the site and also get guided tours to funny understand the context of Neolithic life. Being able to stand where early Britons have centuries before, where they once gathered and celebrated, is an awe-inspiring experience, not to be missed.

Roman Baths, England

The Roman Baths in the city of Bath offer a rare glimpse into the city's Roman past. Built around the natural hot springs of the area, this impressive social and spiritual hub was created nearly 2000 years ago. The baths are preserved in 4 main features: the sacred springs, the Roman temple, the Roman bath house and a museum that holds artefacts from the Aquae Sulis. Visitors can wander through the ancient chambers, see original Roman paving stones and learn about the bathing rituals that shaped Roman life in Roman Britain. Still to this day, the striking great bath is still filled with steaming thermal water that flows from the sacred spring all those years ago, although it can not be used as it used to.

Conwy Castle, Wales

Built by Edward I in the late 13th century, Conwy Castle is one of Wales' most impressive medieval fortresses as it is exceptionally well-preserved and remains almost completely intact. Its massive stone walls and eight towering turrets rise dramatically above the river Conwy, offering breathtaking views of the town and estuary below. Today, visitors can walk along the battlements and explore the great halls and chambers where knights once dined. Another UNESCO World Heritage site, Conwy Castle, stands as a proud reminder of Wales' medieval past, strength and craftsmanship.

Get exploring

Whether you visit all of these sights or just one of them, they're absolutely worth a visit to explore and take in the beautiful sights and rich history of the UK. If you're in the UK, all of these sights are accessible by car, train, or even coach for a fabulous day out. However, if you don't have a British citizenship, you can add these destinations as part of your trip around Europe or even just one if you're in the UK for a short period of time. So what's stopping you? Get visiting!