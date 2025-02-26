Gold Medal and dnata Travel Group UK’s B2B specialist brands Pure Luxury, Cruise Plus and Incredible Journeys are proud to launch their new FAM trips hub online which features blogs from educational trips hosted or attended by their experts. The hub has been designed to support agents in the expansion of their knowledge through in-depth reviews from firsthand experiences, personal stories and the sharing of top tips.

The brands’ FAM trip strategy focuses on providing agents with the tools, expertise and confidence to sell holidays to specific destinations and resorts, in addition to maintaining the most comprehensive FAM trip programme in the market. Agents who attend their FAM trips have the advantage of this training firsthand, however the creation of this hub for the in-depth blog posts for these trips, ensures that this education reaches a wider network of agents whether that be for long-haul, short-haul, cruising, luxury or touring holidays.

Delighted to be launching this new platform, Sarah Lancashire, Marketing Director shared: “While we would love to be able to take all our agents on our FAM trips, this unfortunately isn’t possible. We do however see the value in ensuring the incredible insight gained by our teams and our agents can go beyond just the trip.”

Lancashire continued, “The significant investment from our supplier partners and the strong relationships we have with them, allows us to run one of the most rigorous and broad FAM trip programmes in the industry across our four brands, and this new blog space allows all of our agents the opportunity to escape – albeit virtually – to incredible destinations and learn from first-hand knowledge.”

In 2024, Gold Medal, Pure Luxury, Cruise Plus and Incredible Journeys together hosted over 35 FAM trips to destinations around the world. More than 200 agents had the opportunity to travel with the brands.