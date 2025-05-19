DOT Chief invites digital nomads to The Philippines

The government is focusing on safety, cultural engagement, and support for longer stays through initiatives like the Special Resident Retiree's Visa.

The Philippines is positioning itself as an appealing destination for long-stay travellers and digital nomads, emphasizing not just affordable living but also high-value cultural experiences and exceptional hospitality.

Representing the Philippine government, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco was among the preeminent lineup of speakers in this year’s Skift Asia Forum 2025 held in Bangkok, Thailand

To differentiate itself in a competitive market with countries like Thailand and Indonesia, Secretary Frasco highlighted the Philippines’ ease of travel, English-speaking population, and strong infrastructure for digital nomads.

To recall, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. signed Executive Order 86 in April 2025, authorizing the issuance of the Digital Nomad Visa (DNV). This initiative is designed to attract long-term travelers seeking immersive cultural experiences while working remotely in the scenic islands of the Philippines.

“Long-stay travelers from all over the world work in paradise, where the value proposition that the country offers is not just a low cost stay, but one that is of high value, that provides cultural and immersive experiences, a population that is unparalleled in terms of its hospitality, warmth, and proficiency for English, as well as a host of islands that are ready to have these digital nomads enjoy their experience while working and traveling across the Philippines,” said Secretary Frasco.

“Our focus as well is really to be able to have a strong infrastructure in terms of assisting our digital nomads in the country. And so we work very closely with our regional offices as well as our local government units across the country to make sure that tourism safety is of top priority, as well as opportunities to have cultural experiences in the country are present through our tourism circuits,” added the tourism chief.

The government is focusing on safety, cultural engagement, and support for longer stays through initiatives like the Special Resident Retiree’s Visa.

“We’re also laying the groundwork to ensure that, longer term stay in the Philippines is possible. This has already been institutionalized by way of our Philippine Retirement Authority, which offers a Special (Resident) Retiree’s Visa for those that may wish to stay beyond the one year that is allowed in the digital nomad space,” added Frasco.

The Philippines, Secretary Frasco noted, aims to attract respectful tourists who contribute positively to local communities through sustainable tourism practices.

“We’ve heard of world-renowned Philippine islands like Palawan—which has just been declared as the World’s Best Island, Boracay, Siargao, just to name a few, where we are welcoming people who seek to have immersive adventures as well as cultural experiences while they’re able to work, and the vision for the country is to be able to attract travelers that are quality in terms of their respect for our framework towards sustainable tourism as well as travelers that are able to benefit our communities by way of higher tourism spendings as well as repeat visits. So, overall, our approach is really to be able to ensure that the Philippines develops in a manner that provides unforgettable, immersive, and cultural experiences but also safeguards the longevity of our destinations,” she added.

Frasco stressed that the Marcos Administration is working to improve digital connectivity across the country by partnering with the Department of Information and Communications Technology to enhance Wi-Fi services in over 90 destinations.

Held annually, the Skift Asia Forum convenes the travel industry’s top executives, decision-makers, and thought leaders to explore the most pressing developments shaping the sector through keynote talks, exclusive panels, and high-level networking opportunities. It serves as a critical touchpoint for those driving transformation across airlines, hospitality, tourism boards, tech platforms, and more.

Other distinguished speakers include Laura Houldsworth, Managing Director and Vice President, Asia Pacific of Booking.com; Dave Stephenson, Chief Business Officer of Airbnb; Nadia Omer, CEO of AirAsia MOVE; Boon Sian Chai, Managing Director and Vice President, International Markets of Trip.com Group; Wilfred Fan, Chief Commercial Officer of Klook; Bill Bensley, Creative Director and Founder of BENSLEY; Fazal Bahardeen, Founder and CEO of HalalTrip/CrescentRating; Hannah Pearson, Director of Pear Anderson; Chai Eamsiri, CEO of Thai Airways; Wong Kar Ling, Chief Strategy Officer and Managing Director Southeast Asia of The Ascott Limited; Song Hoi-see, CEO and Founder of Plaza Premium Group; Deepak Ohri, CEO and Founder of Luxury Atelier Maison Happiness (LAMH), and Gary Bowerman, Asia-based Travel Economist.