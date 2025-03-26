Dubai Airports invites guests to share in the spirit of Ramadan with its ‘Journey to Togetherness’ initiative, a celebration of unity and generosity. In line with the UAE’s Year of Community, which promotes connection and shared responsibility, this initiative reflects the values of togetherness that define both Dubai and the holy month.

Guests arriving at Dubai International (DXB), the world’s busiest international airport, will receive complimentary Iftar boxes, ensuring they can break their fasts comfortably upon arrival. Prepared with a selection of traditional Ramadan essentials, the boxes embody the spirit of hospitality, values that are deeply rooted in Dubai’s culture and reflected in city-wide Ramadan initiatives.

Dubai Airports, in collaboration with Alokozay, is distributing Iftar meals and warm beverages to nearly 60,000 guests across DXB’s terminals. A long-standing tradition at DXB, this initiative underscores the airport’s commitment to guest comfort and wellbeing during this special time. Across Dubai, Ramadan is marked by initiatives that bring people together, reinforcing the emirate’s role as a global hub of cultural exchange and hospitality.

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, said: “Ramadan is a time of reflection and togetherness, and we want our guests to feel the warmth and generosity of the holy month even while travelling. Through this initiative, we aim to create meaningful moments that make their journey through DXB more special.”

Beyond the Iftar box distribution, ‘Journey to Togetherness’ offers guests a deeper cultural experience. The Ramadan Bazaar, running from 21 March to 6 April in DXB Terminal 3, will feature dedicated huts from three concessionaires, offering cultural products and services tailored for the holy month. Live craft workshops will provide hands-on creative activities for all ages, while guests can experience cultural performances and art demonstrations, including Eid card-making workshops, modern henna, and Arabic calligraphy. The celebrations will culminate in vibrant acoustic performances from 31 March to 2 April, bringing the festive spirit of Eid Al Fitr to life.

Guests can also enjoy special Ramadan-themed menus and offers from DXB’s concessionaires, further enriching the experience for those arriving at and departing from DXB.