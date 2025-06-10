 Dusit debuts in Sichuan with the Dusit Hotel AG Park Chengdu

Dusit debuts in Sichuan with the Dusit Hotel AG Park Chengdu

The new luxury retreat celebrates wellness, cultural connection, and sustainable living in the heart of Tianfu Agricultural Expo Park

Luxury Travel
China

Dusit Hotels and Resorts recently expanded its presence in China with the opening of Dusit Hotel AG Park, Chengdu, a luxurious new retreat nestled within the scenic surrounds of Tianfu Agricultural Expo Park in Xinjin, Chengdu.

Dusit’s eighth property in China is also its first in Sichuan Province and brings the warmth and elegance of Thai-inspired, gracious hospitality to one of the country’s most picturesque and ecologically rich destinations., resulting in a harmonious blend of nature, culture, and contemporary comfort.

Hotel general manager Luke Lu said of the new establishment: “This new hotel embodies Dusit’s commitment to gracious hospitality rooted in Thai values, while embracing the cultural richness and natural beauty of Sichuan. We’ve created a unique sanctuary where guests can reconnect with nature, experience local traditions, and enjoy meaningful moments with family, all within a tranquil and inspiring setting. We look forward to welcoming our guests and helping them create lasting memories throughout their stay.” 

In the heart of a verdant sanctuary

Surrounded by verdant tea gardens and organic farms just 30 minutes from downtown Chengdu and Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport and only 20 minutes from Xinjin High-Speed Railway Station, the hotel features 241 thoughtfully designed guest rooms and seven private luxury villas. 

Each space has been crafted to provide a peaceful sanctuary where relaxation, well-being, and cultural immersion take centre stage.

Among the hotel’s premium facilities are Harvest, an all-day dining restaurant with a farm-to-table focus; The View, a speciality barbecue restaurant; a refined Chinese restaurant with eight private dining rooms; a stylish lobby lounge; an indoor swimming pool; a fully equipped gym; mahjong rooms; a dedicated kids’ club; and a pillarless, multi-functional conference hall with three versatile meeting rooms.

Guests can also enjoy a wealth of enriching experiences, including guided nature walks, hands-on craft workshops, and educational visits to the Tianfu Agricultural Expo Main Pavilion and the Rural Revitalisation Demonstration Zone, all contributing to the resort’s appeal as an ideal destination for couples, families, and eco-conscious business and leisure travellers seeking meaningful escapes.

A celebratory offer

To celebrate its grand opening, Dusit Hotel AG Park, Chengdu will host a Thai Food Festival from now through 30th June, featuring signature dishes prepared by visiting Thai culinary talent, including Chef Vorapoj ‘Christian’ Caluwaert, Assistant Director of Culinary at Dusit International, and Chef Watcharapon ‘Ja’ Yongbanthom, Head Chef of Benjarong Restaurant at Dusit Thani Manila. 

Festival highlights include Green Curry Chicken, Tom Yum Goong (spicy prawn soup), Pad Thai (stir-fried rice noodles), Mango Sticky Rice, and more. Guests can enjoy à la carte Thai favourites from Sunday to Friday or savour a Thai-themed buffet dinner on Saturdays for CNY188 per person.

The hotel has also introduced the 'Dusit Experience’package, available for bookings and stays from now through 31st August, with rates starting at CNY 799. 

The offer includes one night’s accommodation in a Deluxe Room, daily breakfast for two, complimentary in-room beverages and snacks on the first night, and admission to Tianfu Agricultural Museum for two adults and one child.

