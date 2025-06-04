Dusit Princess Melaka officially opens

Dusit International made its debut in Malaysia with the grand opening of the Dusit Princess Melaka, on Thursday, 29th May.

This new property marks an exciting milestone in Melaka’s evolving hospitality landscape and introduces a new standard of upscale Thai-inspired hospitality to the state.

The hotel also unveiled one of the largest meeting and event spaces in Melaka, further enhancing the city’s appeal as a regional MICE destination.

The hotel’s official grand opening ceremony was officiated by Melaka governor Tuan Yang Terutama Tun Seri Setia Dr Haji Mohd Ali Bin Mohd Rustam, Governor of Melaka, and attended by Mohamad Bukhari bin Che Man, director of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture (MOTAC) in the State of Melaka.

The MOTAC director declared: “Dusit Princess Melaka opens at a crucial moment for the tourism sector. As we gear up to host global events such as UN Tourism 2025 and lead into Visit Malaysia 2026, the hotel represents a meaningful addition to Melaka’s expanding hospitality landscape and supports the state’s continued development as a modern global tourism hub. It also reflects the state’s growing appeal to international travellers and trusted global brands and aligns with our vision for responsible, inclusive, and high-value tourism growth. With its extensive lifestyle and business facilities and Thai-inspired gracious hospitality, the hotel is well positioned to enrich visitor experiences and support Melaka’s emergence as a regional leisure and MICE tourism centre.”

A timely opening

The grand opening comes at a pivotal moment for Melaka, which continues to experience strong tourism growth.

In 2024, the city welcomed over 15 million visitors, reflecting a 74 percent increase year-on-year that reinforces its emergence as one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic travel destinations.

The Melaka State Government likewise extended its Visit Melaka Year campaign through 2026, aligning with the national Visit Malaysia 2026 initiative, which aims to attract 35.6 million tourist arrivals.

This prompted Dusit International’s chief operating officer Gilles Cretallaz to remark: “This grand opening marks a significant milestone for Dusit, as we officially introduce our distinctive Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to Malaysia. With its rich heritage, strategic location, and forward-looking development plans, Melaka provides the ideal setting for our debut in the country. Dusit Princess Melaka exemplifies our commitment to delivering warm, authentic, and meaningful experiences, and we are delighted to welcome guests from around the world, including delegates attending UN Tourism 2025, to experience the best of both Thai and Malaysian hospitality.”

In the heart of a historic metropolis

Strategically located in the heart of the UNESCO World Heritage City, the 296-room upscale Dusit Princess Melaka blends modern elegance with rich local heritage, offering guests unobstructed views of the city and the Straits of Melaka.

With five-star facilities, contemporary comforts, and Dusit’s signature brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality, the property brings a fresh and distinctive offering to the local hotel landscape that caters to the needs of today’s business and leisure travellers while celebrating the cultural soul of Melaka.

Among its lifestyle facilities are the deepest swimming pool in the state, a fully equipped 24-hour gym, and distinctive dining venues, including Zest Restaurant, Long Feng Chinese Restaurant, and the vibrant Famosa Lounge.

Spanning 774 sq m and featuring full LED screen capabilities and versatile room configurations, the hotel’s meeting and event space is tailored to meet the demands of high-profile conferences, weddings, and private events.

Guests also have access to a range of curated local experiences that offer an immersive journey through the city’s sights, flavours, and culture.