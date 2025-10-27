Dusit Thani Hua Hin GM Pipat Patthananusorn Embraces The Role He Sees As Both Privilege And Responsibility

Travel Daily Media sat down with the top man at Dusit Thani Hua Hin, to discuss what makes the resort a top choice for visitors the world over and his vision for Hua Hin as a top destination.

Travel Daily Media (TDM): As general manager of Dusit Thani Hua Hin, could you give us your thoughts and perspective on what it’s like to be at the helm of such an iconic and much-loved resort.

Pipat Patthananusorn: It is both a privilege and a humbling responsibility to lead Dusit Thani Hua Hin. For over three decades, the resort has been synonymous with gracious Thai hospitality, welcoming dignitaries, families, and leisure travellers from across the globe. To be entrusted with such a legacy is truly inspiring. My role is to safeguard the timeless charm that has defined the resort since 1990, while guiding it forward so it continues to resonate with today’s travellers and future generations.

TDM: How does the property continue to evolve to meet the needs of today’s discerning travellers?

Pipat: Modern travellers are increasingly seeking more than comfort; they look for authenticity, balance, and opportunities to reconnect with nature. Many of our guests lead demanding lives, and when they come to Hua Hin, they wish to slow down, restore, and nurture their wellbeing. Our Tree of Life Farm has become central to this journey - guests can stroll through rice paddies, meet our rescued buffaloes, feed goats, and pick fresh organic vegetables. These simple yet enriching experiences allow guests to reconnect with nature and rediscover the art of living in the present.

Alongside the farm, we offer a wealth of wellness experiences, from restorative treatments at Devarana Spa to yoga by the sea and our saltwater pools. These, together with refined dining concepts and personalised Dusit Gold privileges, ensure every stay is both meaningful and memorable.

TDM: And Hua Hin as a destination, how have you seen this evolve over the years?

Pipat: Hua Hin has always been a place of distinction – Thailand’s original seaside retreat, steeped in royal heritage. Over the years, I have seen it grow into a destination of remarkable breadth. It still retains its timeless charm, but today it also offers world-class golf, gastronomy, and wellness experiences. Its vibrant markets, historic palaces, and vineyards make it a truly multifaceted destination. Importantly, Hua Hin has also developed into a hub for meetings and events, broadening its appeal beyond leisure and strengthening its position both domestically and internationally.

TDM: Tell us more about some of the resort’s sustainability initiatives, such as the Dusit Organic Farm, and the ongoing commitment to wellness-led guest experiences.

Pipat: Our Tree of Life Farm is a living expression of our sustainability and community values. Established during the pandemic, it has since become an integral part of the resort, not only supplying our kitchens with organic produce but also creating meaningful experiences for our guests.

At the same time, wellness is woven throughout the guest journey. From tai chi and yoga on the beachfront to award-winning treatments at Devarana Spa, we encourage our guests to nurture both body and spirit. Even small touches – such as our fresh welcome drinks crafted from local fruits – reflect our belief that wellbeing should begin the moment one arrives.

TDM: What do you feel are the key selling points of Dusit Thani Hua Hin that make it a top choice for leisure and MICE travellers alike?

Pipat: I would highlight three key strengths: space, versatility, and service. With 115 rai of landscaped gardens and nearly 400 metres of private beachfront, our resort offers a sense of scale and tranquillity that is hard to match. Leisure guests enjoy award-winning swimming pools – one of which was recently recognised as the second-best hotel pool in Thailand by Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024 – as well as a diverse range of dining experiences, from refined Thai cuisine at Benjarong to authentic Italian at San Marco and bold flavours at Nómada.

For MICE, our facilities are equally compelling. The Royal Dusit Grand Ballroom accommodates over 1,000 guests, while The Stable – a beautifully restored equestrian stable – offers a distinctive venue for more intimate occasions. Combined with warm Thai hospitality and professional service, these features make Dusit Thani Hua Hin a trusted choice for both leisure and business.

TDM: Tell us about your vision to ensure Hua Hin remains a thriving destination in both the domestic and international markets.

Pipat: My vision is to see Hua Hin continue to prosper as a destination that balances heritage with innovation. It already has all the natural advantages – a royal legacy, beautiful surroundings, and a strong sense of community. Our role is to be custodians of this heritage while helping the town evolve in ways that inspire modern travellers.

At Dusit Thani Hua Hin, we champion authentic Thai hospitality, support local producers, and create experiences that showcase both tradition and modernity.

Looking ahead, I believe Hua Hin will continue to grow not only as a leisure retreat, but also as a hub for wellness, weddings, gastronomy, and international events. Furthermore, the development of Hua Hin Airport could play a vital role in this progress. If the airport resumes operations with more international and domestic routes in the future, it will greatly enhance accessibility for travellers from around the world – making it even easier for visitors to reach Hua Hin, a destination blessed with sea, mountains, waterfalls, and all the conveniences of modern hospitality.

By collaborating closely with government, local partners, and the wider Dusit Hotels & Resorts network, I am confident Hua Hin will thrive as one of Asia’s most compelling destinations for years to come.