easyJet is celebrates the arrival of two new aircrafts at its Birmingham base supporting 800 direct and indirect jobs

Since easyJet launched its base at Birmingham Airport in March 2024, the airline’s presence in the region has gone from strength to strength having more than doubled the number of destinations on its network. Now it serves 34 routes from Birmingham and this summer will see its largest ever operation, having more than doubled the number of routes on its Birmingham network since last year.

The arrival of two additional Airbus A320 aircraft will enable the airline to offer customers in the Midlands even more choice for flights and holidays across Europe. Their entry into service demonstrates the continuing strong demand from customers in the Midlands.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager said:“We are delighted to be celebrating the arrival of two additional aircraft at our Birmingham base, as well as the launch of our new routes to Bordeaux, Gran Canaria, Malta and Gibraltar.

“Not only does our fleet growth in Birmingham support many skilled jobs and connectivity which play a crucial role in economic growth, it is a clear demonstration of our continued commitment to serving customers in the Midlands as well as supporting inbound travel for tourism in the UK’s second largest city.

“Through our unrivalled short-haul network and unique easyJet holidays offering, we continue to provide more choice and value for money, always aiming to make travel easy for the 1.6 million customers we fly to and from Birmingham each year”

Al Titterington, Terminal Operations Director at Birmingham Airport said: “easyJet is a firm favourite with our customers offering choice and convenience on over 40 popular routes. The demand for flights from Birmingham Airport is shown in the arrival of this fourth aircraft and its soon to arrive fifth based aircraft, testament to its growth since its base launch in March 2024.”

easyJet has also celebrated the first flights taking off on its new route from Birmingham to France’s wine capital Bordeaux today, with a new route to Gran Canaria taking off on departing for the first time on Friday and Saturday this week. A new service to Gibraltar will start on 1 June making easyJet the only airline serving that route.

This summer, package holiday provider easyJet holidays will see holidaymakers departing from Birmingham opt for popular beach and city destinations including Amsterdam, Antalya, Dalaman, Mallorca and Sharm El-Sheikh.

easyJet holidays offers holidays to thousands of hotels across Europe and North Africa, with travel dates all the way up to October 2026. All packages include flights and hotel, with 23kg luggage and transfers on all beach getaways. All covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

This expansion marks a continued trajectory of UK growth for the airline after it recently opened a new base at London Southend Airport. easyJet is operating its biggest ever summer and biggest ever UK flying programme this year, with seven additional Airbus A320 family aircraft joining its UK-based fleet. This means there will be more than 33 million seats operating to and from the UK this summer, half a million more than last year and 44 new routes including 3 new destinations will take off from the UK this summer.

easyJet is the largest leisure airline in the UK, responsible for a third of all UK leisure travel growth this summer.