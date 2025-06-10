Embraer heads to the 2025 Paris Air Show

Global aerospace firm Embraer will be making its way back to the Paris Air Show where it will again display its cutting-edge portfolio for commercial aviation, defense, services and support, and Urban Air Mobility.

The biennial event is slated to run from 16th to 22nd June at the Paris-Le Bourget airport.

Taking pride of place at the Embraer display at Chalet #300 and Product Area #B8 are the E195-E2, the world’s most efficient small narrow-body jet; the KC-390 Millennium multi-mission airlifter and tanker; and the A-29 Super Tucano light attack and advanced trainer.

The E195-E2 and the KC-390 will also take part in the flight display during the exposition.

Showing off proudly at its second home

Embraer president and chief executive Francisco Gomes Neto declared: “We are very happy to be at the Paris Air Show again, since Le Bourget has been Embraer’s home for over 40 years. Our solid presence in Europe demonstrates our commitment to develop strong collaboration within the continent, and the Paris Air Show is a great stage to reinforce that. We are ready to contribute even more with our European partners in the field of civil aviation and defense capabilities as well as industry, technological development and innovation.”

Embraer’s activities in Europe cover a diverse range that includes production of major aircraft parts, support of more than 700 aircraft currently in operation, partnerships with an extremely diversified supply chain, and numerous cooperative agreements in technology development involving both private and public sectors.

In doing so, Embraer helps generate high-value jobs and revenue throughout the continent for its partners in the region.