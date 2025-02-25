World-class riders at UAE Team Emirates XRG, the world’s number one ranked team on the UCI World Tour and Emirates partnered up to offer Al Nasr Sports Club’s youth cyclists a unique coaching session, helping breed interest, support young talent and encourage commitment to the growing sport of cycling.

The coaching clinic saw 17 young cycling enthusiasts, aged 10 to 16 take on challenges in mixed sessions which included cycling drills that helped improve stamina, riding efficiency and control. UAE team Emirates XRG’s elite riders, led by Tadej Pogacar, Jay Vine, Florian Vermeersch, and Team Director, Yousif Mirza Alhammadi also passed on personalised tips and tricks to the young cyclists, and shared experiences from their own cycling careers.

The cycling clinic demonstrates Emirates’ and UAE Team Emirates XRG’s shared objective to support local community grassroots activities to grow the prospects of young, talented athletes in the UAE, by providing opportunities to engage with professional athletes and help them fulfil their potential.

Emirates recently renewed its partnership with UAE Team Emirates XRG who competed in the 2025 UAE Tour last week. The title was won by the world champion, Pogacar, making it his third UAE Tour win and an incredible display on home soil for the team.