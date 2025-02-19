To mark International Childhood Cancer Day, Emirates and Fondazione Milan, provided an extraordinary experience to eleven children battling oncological diseases during the Derby della Madonnina on 2 February. The event was hosted in collaboration with Fondazione Veronesi, which has been funding excellence in scientific research for years to provide greater recovery hope for young patients.

The guests had the chance to visit some of the most exclusive areas of San Siro stadium, welcome the First Team players upon their arrival, and enjoy a special surprise from Zlatan Ibrahimović, who greeted them personally and shared a few words of inspiration. During the team’s warm-up, the group took a lap around the pitch and met Milanello, the Club mascot, as well as Rossoneri speaker Gegio.

After watching the match from the stands of San Siro with their parents, the children had another chance to meet the AC Milan players, who signed Emirates’ branded merchandise, including the 2024/25 Home Jersey, and took keepsake photos of the special day.

This initiative, which took place during Emirates’ sponsored AC Milan x Inter match, aligns with similar activations carried out by the airline and AC Milan in previous seasons – including:

23-24 AC Milan v Salernitana (25 May 2024): Emirates gifted 11 mascot places to ASD Sporting Murialdo, a club that facilities sports scholarships for underprivileged youth who otherwise wouldn’t have access to sports due to socioeconomic challenges.

24-25 AC Milan v Genoa (15 Dec 2024): Emirates gifted 11 mascot places to ASD Fenice, an amateur sports association based in the Gratosoglio district in Milan. Through sports such as football, basketball, and volleyball, the association helps young and disadvantaged youth (aged 6-17) overcome socioeconomic barriers, combating school dropout and social exclusion.

These efforts also align with Emirates’ deeper commitment to the markets it serves, showing its support for local communities worldwide. Through its vast sponsorship portfolio, the airline leverages the power of sport to create meaningful connections and inspire positive change. Together with Fondazione Milan, both entities are committed to creating far-reaching impact in Italy and beyond through their shared values.