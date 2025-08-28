 Emirates Hosts Tennis Clinic for Kids with Legends Sloane Stephens and John Isner at the US Open

Emirates Hosts Tennis Clinic for Kids with Legends Sloane Stephens and John Isner at the US Open

Airlines and Aviation
United Arab Emirates

Emirates hosted a tennis clinic for six children from Kings County Tennis League, with tennis legends Sloane Stephens and John Isner, at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The hour-long clinic, organised by Emirates during the US Open, was part of the airline's Force for Good programme.

At the clinic, youth from King’s County Tennis League, who benefited from the programme’s inaugural project at De Hostos Playground in South Williamsburg, had the opportunity to interact with and receive lessons from the two legends.

Emirates is the Official Airline of the US Open Grand Slam® tournament and launched the Force for Good programme in partnership with the USTA Foundation in 2024.

The six children from Kings County Tennis League also received special gifts from Emirates cabin crew members, including new kits consisting of high-quality tennis gear to up their game. The kids also received autographs from the legends and had the opportunity take commemorative photos before visiting Emirates’ premium hospitality suite at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

To provide the opportunity for a wider group of children from Kings County Tennis League to enjoy the matches at the US Open, Emirates also treated 160 guests, consisting of youth and their guardians, to promenade seats and an invite-only experience at the airline’s hospitality suite.

Emirates’ Force for Good initiative, now in its second year, aims to uplift communities and create opportunities for youth of all ages to develop their tennis skills by engaging in educational programs that contribute to their future success and overall wellbeing. The five-year partnership will see Emirates refurbishing tennis court facilities in US cities, with a total commitment of USD 2.5 million.

To date, Emirates has contributed USD 1 million to the USTA Foundation to fund the renovation of tennis courts in communities in Brooklyn, New York, and East Palo Alto, California.

 

 

 

