EVA Air, Taiwan’s independent airline, unveiled its fourth-generation Premium Economy Class seats with an industry-leading seat pitch of 42 inches. It was presented today during the “Focus on Evolution: Taking Off with Heart” launch event at Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corporation’s No. 4 Hangar. Presided over by EVA Air President Clay Sun, the event showcased the airline’s latest seat design.

This is the first time the airline has introduced the new Premium Economy Class on the Boeing 787-9, elevating the design concept from an “upgraded economy” standard to a “business-class-like” experience. The airline aims to offer a refined and comfortable cabin experience, strengthening its comprehensive three-class service offerings.

“As the world’s first airline to launch Premium Economy Class, EVA Air has consistently focused on innovation driven by passenger needs and setting industry trends. The fourth-generation seats retain the core philosophy of previous generations while enhancing comfort, fashion, and functionality, showcasing our commitment to service innovation and attention to detail” said EVA Air President Clay Sun.

“The Boeing 787-9 aircraft featuring the new Premium Economy Class will initially serve the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE)-Jakarta (CGK) route, with future deployment on flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) to Munich (MUC), Milan (MXP), direct flights to Vienna (VIE), and on the Day flight to San Francisco (SFO) in the future” he added.

The new Premium Economy Class features 28 seats arranged in a 2-3-2 configuration. The cradle motion recline mechanism allows the seat cushion to slide forward and upward simultaneously, creating a comfortable recline equivalent to 8 inches while preserving space for the passenger behind.

Each seat is equipped with the industry-leading 15.6-inch high-resolution widescreen monitors in Premium Economy Class and a multi-function entertainment system controller. The tray table includes a holder for personal devices, and the seats are fitted with 110V AC and USB combo power outlets to meet modern passengers’ diverse needs.

The new design emphasises enhanced privacy with side privacy panels on the headrests and built-in reading lights. The headrests, armrests and footrests are upholstered in premium leather, delivering a luxurious and comfortable experience.

Ample storage spaces in the armrests, seatback compartments, and dedicated bottle holders make it convenient for passengers to store and access personal items. A wheelchair-accessible armrest on aisle seats ensures that flight attendants can assist passengers with special needs.

EVA Air was the first airline to introduce Premium Economy Class, then known as Evergreen Deluxe Class, in 1992. This innovative addition revolutionised cabin services by offering a new class between Economy and Business and reshaping the industry landscape.

The seats featured a 38-inch pitch, significantly larger than standard Economy Class, and were the first to come equipped with personal TV systems. EVA Air’s continued enhancements to Premium Economy Class have earned numerous accolades from Skytrax, including awards for “World’s Best Premium Economy Class Airlines,” “World’s Best Premium Economy Class Airline Catering, ” and “Best Premium Economy Class Airline Seats.”

EVA Air is enhancing its service with a new collaboration with the renowned British brand HUNTER. Passengers in Premium Economy Class on long-haul routes to the U.S., Canada, and Europe departing from Taipei will receive an olive-green amenity kit, while return flights offer an oatmeal brown version.

The stylish, outdoor-functional design includes a detachable strap for versatile wear and comes with HUNTER-brand lotion and lip balm for a refreshing long-haul skincare experience.

EVA Air continues prioritising high-quality and environmentally-friendly service items, including pillows and double-sided blankets for superior comfort, exclusive high-quality headphones, and customised tableware created in collaboration with Italy’s century-old brand, Guzzini.

Bamboo fibre eco-friendly napkins further demonstrate EVA Air’s commitment to sustainability. The premium service line-up also features Royal Laurel Class toiletries, deep grey velvet slippers, and gourmet mixed nuts and dried fruits to elevate the passenger experience.