 Digital Travel Europe Summit 2026

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Digital Travel Europe Summit 2026

The Premier Gathering for Digital Innovators from Europe's Top Travel Brands

 

17 - 18 November 2026, The Hurlingham Club

 

The Premier Gathering for Digital Innovators
from Europe's Top Travel Brands

 

Optimise the customer journey and drive growth in an AI-driven world

Travel brands are racing to adapt to rapid digital disruption, shifting customer expectations and the rise of AI. Discover how to unlock growth, streamline the customer journey and remain competitive as AI shakes up the travel industry.

Who Attends?

The event hosts senior executives and digital leaders from Europe's top:
    • Airlines
    • Hotels and hospitality groups
    • Online Travel Agencies (OTAs)
    • Tour and transport operators

Main Objectives

Attendees use the conference to benchmark strategies and optimize their operations by focusing on three main areas:
    • AI Integration: Deploying generative and predictive AI tools to personalize itineraries and automate customer inquiries.
    • Driving Direct Bookings: Utilizing advanced data analytics to increase customer lifetime value and bypass third-party platforms.
    • Digital Accessibility: Standardizing platforms to ensure inclusive web experiences for all travelers, which is a major regulatory focus in Europe.

You can look at the full venue details on the Official Venue Guide or check the event details directly on the main Digital Travel Europe Portal.

 

 

Driving Innovation - One Connection at a Time

Founded in 1996, Worldwide Business Research launched (WBR) with the goal of creating highly focused, quality conferences, all aimed at educating, supporting, and connecting the leadership of the world's core industries.

As we mark our 10th edition, we reflect on a decade of transformative discussions and collaborations that have driven the industry forward. This milestone event promises to deliver unparalleled insights and networking opportunities, continuing our tradition of excellence in fostering digital advancement in travel.

 

Event History

Launched in 2006, the Digital Travel Summit Europe has established itself as the premier event for senior leaders in eCommerce, marketing, and digital innovation within the travel industry. Over the past ten editions, the summit has provided a platform for professionals from airlines, hotels, OTAs, and tour operators to explore emerging technologies, share best practices, and shape the future of travel.

 

We Are Unique

The Networking: Where you really find out what the leading travel companies are doing to ready your marketing, ecommerce and digital capabilities for today and tomorrow.

The Content: An agenda based on 40+ research interviews with senior digital marketing, eCommerce and tech leaders to ensure every challenge and opportunity you face is addressed.

The Experience: Take part in small working discussion groups so you can learn from all the great minds in the audience as well as the speaker faculty.

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

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Avani Pattaya Resort Pivots To Tropical Oasis Theme As Pattaya Tourism Rebounds

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Experiential Elegant Stay at InterContinental Hua Hin Resort

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Ponant Explorations Pushes Into High Arctic As Luxury Travelers Seek Remote Frontiers

Join The Community

TDM

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Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Digital Travel Europe Summit 2026

The Premier Gathering for Digital Innovators from Europe's Top Travel Brands

 

17 - 18 November 2026, The Hurlingham Club

 

The Premier Gathering for Digital Innovators
from Europe's Top Travel Brands

 

Optimise the customer journey and drive growth in an AI-driven world

Travel brands are racing to adapt to rapid digital disruption, shifting customer expectations and the rise of AI. Discover how to unlock growth, streamline the customer journey and remain competitive as AI shakes up the travel industry.

Who Attends?

The event hosts senior executives and digital leaders from Europe's top:
    • Airlines
    • Hotels and hospitality groups
    • Online Travel Agencies (OTAs)
    • Tour and transport operators

Main Objectives

Attendees use the conference to benchmark strategies and optimize their operations by focusing on three main areas:
    • AI Integration: Deploying generative and predictive AI tools to personalize itineraries and automate customer inquiries.
    • Driving Direct Bookings: Utilizing advanced data analytics to increase customer lifetime value and bypass third-party platforms.
    • Digital Accessibility: Standardizing platforms to ensure inclusive web experiences for all travelers, which is a major regulatory focus in Europe.

You can look at the full venue details on the Official Venue Guide or check the event details directly on the main Digital Travel Europe Portal.

 

 

Driving Innovation - One Connection at a Time

Founded in 1996, Worldwide Business Research launched (WBR) with the goal of creating highly focused, quality conferences, all aimed at educating, supporting, and connecting the leadership of the world's core industries.

As we mark our 10th edition, we reflect on a decade of transformative discussions and collaborations that have driven the industry forward. This milestone event promises to deliver unparalleled insights and networking opportunities, continuing our tradition of excellence in fostering digital advancement in travel.

 

Event History

Launched in 2006, the Digital Travel Summit Europe has established itself as the premier event for senior leaders in eCommerce, marketing, and digital innovation within the travel industry. Over the past ten editions, the summit has provided a platform for professionals from airlines, hotels, OTAs, and tour operators to explore emerging technologies, share best practices, and shape the future of travel.

 

We Are Unique

The Networking: Where you really find out what the leading travel companies are doing to ready your marketing, ecommerce and digital capabilities for today and tomorrow.

The Content: An agenda based on 40+ research interviews with senior digital marketing, eCommerce and tech leaders to ensure every challenge and opportunity you face is addressed.

The Experience: Take part in small working discussion groups so you can learn from all the great minds in the audience as well as the speaker faculty.

Join The Community

[master-leader-mob]

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
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