Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Evoke Experiences announces new destinations with Experiential Hotels

The company is now set to deepen its presence in the hospitality landscape by adding a wider variety of experiential properties to its portfolio

Hospitality
India
Evoke Experiences is preparing to launch a new site in Gir, further establishing its footprint in ecologically significant regions.

Evoke Experiences has announced a strategic expansion that marks a defining shift in its operating model. Known for its immersive glamping retreats and cultural tent cities, the company is now set to deepen its presence in the hospitality landscape by adding a wider variety of experiential properties to its portfolio, and welcoming partnerships through asset lease and management collaborations.

With flagship properties like Rann Utsav – The Tent City, Statue of Unity Tent City-1, Gandhisagar Forest Retreat, the newly launched Evoke Dholavira, and soon to be launched Evoke Ram Bagh, Ayodhya with 156 keys, Evoke Experiences has built a strong reputation for curating destination-led stays that merge luxury with culture, nature, and sustainability. The brand currently operates a total inventory of 750 keys and aims to cross the 1,000-key milestone by the end of 2025.

 


Looking ahead, Evoke Experiences is preparing to launch a new site in Gir, further establishing its footprint in ecologically significant regions. This addition will mark the company’s growing emphasis on permanent experiential resorts, signalling a transition from seasonal formats to year-round offerings.

In a significant move, the company invites hospitality asset owners and landholders across India to partner through long-term lease or management agreements. With high-impact branding, operations, and storytelling-led design expertise, Evoke Experiences is positioned to transform underutilised or hidden destinations into profitable, world-class experiences.


“We believe the next wave of hospitality growth in India lies beyond convention,” said Bhavik Sheth, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Evoke Experiences. “Evoke is not just creating places to stay, we’re building narratives, environments, and economies rooted in local culture. We are now actively looking to collaborate with like-minded owners who see the potential of experiential tourism.”

This strategic shift underscores Evoke’s ambition to become India’s most trusted experiential destination company, where every property is a story, and every stay, a memory.

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

Centara Hotels & Resorts Makes The Maldives The Place To Be For Luxury Fun In The Sun

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Evoke Experiences announces new destinations with Experiential Hotels

Evoke Experiences is preparing to launch a new site in Gir, further establishing its footprint in ecologically significant regions.

Evoke Experiences has announced a strategic expansion that marks a defining shift in its operating model. Known for its immersive glamping retreats and cultural tent cities, the company is now set to deepen its presence in the hospitality landscape by adding a wider variety of experiential properties to its portfolio, and welcoming partnerships through asset lease and management collaborations.

With flagship properties like Rann Utsav – The Tent City, Statue of Unity Tent City-1, Gandhisagar Forest Retreat, the newly launched Evoke Dholavira, and soon to be launched Evoke Ram Bagh, Ayodhya with 156 keys, Evoke Experiences has built a strong reputation for curating destination-led stays that merge luxury with culture, nature, and sustainability. The brand currently operates a total inventory of 750 keys and aims to cross the 1,000-key milestone by the end of 2025.

 


Looking ahead, Evoke Experiences is preparing to launch a new site in Gir, further establishing its footprint in ecologically significant regions. This addition will mark the company’s growing emphasis on permanent experiential resorts, signalling a transition from seasonal formats to year-round offerings.

In a significant move, the company invites hospitality asset owners and landholders across India to partner through long-term lease or management agreements. With high-impact branding, operations, and storytelling-led design expertise, Evoke Experiences is positioned to transform underutilised or hidden destinations into profitable, world-class experiences.


“We believe the next wave of hospitality growth in India lies beyond convention,” said Bhavik Sheth, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Evoke Experiences. “Evoke is not just creating places to stay, we’re building narratives, environments, and economies rooted in local culture. We are now actively looking to collaborate with like-minded owners who see the potential of experiential tourism.”

This strategic shift underscores Evoke’s ambition to become India’s most trusted experiential destination company, where every property is a story, and every stay, a memory.

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top