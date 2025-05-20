Evoke Experiences announces new destinations with Experiential Hotels

Evoke Experiences is preparing to launch a new site in Gir, further establishing its footprint in ecologically significant regions.

Evoke Experiences has announced a strategic expansion that marks a defining shift in its operating model. Known for its immersive glamping retreats and cultural tent cities, the company is now set to deepen its presence in the hospitality landscape by adding a wider variety of experiential properties to its portfolio, and welcoming partnerships through asset lease and management collaborations. With flagship properties like Rann Utsav – The Tent City, Statue of Unity Tent City-1, Gandhisagar Forest Retreat, the newly launched Evoke Dholavira, and soon to be launched Evoke Ram Bagh, Ayodhya with 156 keys, Evoke Experiences has built a strong reputation for curating destination-led stays that merge luxury with culture, nature, and sustainability. The brand currently operates a total inventory of 750 keys and aims to cross the 1,000-key milestone by the end of 2025.



Looking ahead, Evoke Experiences is preparing to launch a new site in Gir, further establishing its footprint in ecologically significant regions. This addition will mark the company's growing emphasis on permanent experiential resorts, signalling a transition from seasonal formats to year-round offerings. In a significant move, the company invites hospitality asset owners and landholders across India to partner through long-term lease or management agreements. With high-impact branding, operations, and storytelling-led design expertise, Evoke Experiences is positioned to transform underutilised or hidden destinations into profitable, world-class experiences.


