If you’re seeking a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, look no further than Brazil during Carnaval, taking place this year from February 28 to March 5. Known as the world’s largest and most thrilling festival, Carnaval is a celebration of culture, music and dance that draws millions to Brazil every year. Whether you’re enchanted by the grandiose parades of Rio de Janeiro or the eclectic street parties of São Paulo, Brazil’s Carnaval offers something unforgettable for every traveler. With a favorable exchange rate in 2025, now is the perfect time to indulge in premium experiences, from luxurious accommodations to exclusive Carnaval access.

Top Attractions in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo

Both cities showcase unforgettable samba parades at their iconic sambadromes – Rio’s Sambadrome Marquês de Sapucaí and São Paulo’s Sambadrome Anhembi. Witness breathtaking floats, dazzling costumes, and electrifying performances that define the spirit of Carnival. Each city offers its own flair, so experiencing both is a treat for the senses.

Blocos for every beat

Street parties, or “blocos,” are the heart of Carnival in both cities. In Rio, explore samba-rich neighborhoods like Lapa and Ipanema, while São Paulo offers a diverse lineup, with everything from samba and funk to rock and electronic beats. Whether you prefer traditional vibes or modern twists, the energy is contagious.

Landmarks and culture

From Rio’s natural wonders like Christ the Redeemer, Sugarloaf Mountain, and the beaches of Copacabana and Ipanema to São Paulo’s urban gems like the São Paulo Museum of Art (MASP) and its renowned food scene, both cities invite you to explore their distinct attractions.

Culinary adventures

Savor the flavors of Brazil in both cities. In Rio, indulge in beachside snacks like “açaí na tigela” or grilled seafood, while São Paulo beckons food lovers with its mix of global cuisine, steakhouses, hidden markets, and Michelin-starred restaurants.

Looking for another reason to fly to São Paulo? Delta now offers the modern Airbus A330-900neo on its São Paulo-Atlanta route. Known for its comfort, technology and efficiency, this aircraft features the exclusive Delta One Suites with private doors, lie-flat seats, chef-curated menus, premium drinks and amenities like Missoni travel kits and duvets made from recycled plastic bottles, ensuring a luxurious travel experience.

If you’re considering a trip to Brazil’s Carnaval, 2025 offers a unique opportunity to experience this iconic celebration more affordably. The favorable exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and the Brazilian real means that your money will go further, making premium experiences more accessible.

In 2025, $100 will convert to approximately 612 BRL, a 14% improvement from 2024, providing greater purchasing power. Here’s a breakdown of how costs compare:

Accommodation: Mid-range hotels during Carnaval 2024 cost between 500 and 1,000 BRL per night ($93-$186). For 2025, prices are expected to range from $82 to $163.

Mid-range hotels during Carnaval 2024 cost between 500 and 1,000 BRL per night ($93-$186). For 2025, prices are expected to range from $82 to $163. Dining: A mid-range meal averaged $18.50 in 2024 but is estimated to drop to $16 in 2025.

A mid-range meal averaged $18.50 in 2024 but is estimated to drop to $16 in 2025. Sambadrome Tickets: Tickets to Rio’s iconic parades were priced at 200-1,000 BRL in 2024 ($37-$186). In 2025, they’re projected to cost $33-$163, offering savings of up to 20%.

“Carnaval is part of who we are – it’s a time when the energy of Brazil comes alive in every street, every beat and every shared moment,” said Delta flight attendant Carlos Palma Jr. “Growing up in São Paulo, I experienced firsthand how Carnaval brings people together, whether you’re dancing at a bloco, watching the vibrant parades or enjoying a feijoada with friends and family. It’s not just a festival; it’s a celebration of joy, culture and connection. Come ready to embrace the rhythm, the flavors and the incredible spirit of Brazil during this unforgettable time of year.”

Delta makes it easy to travel to Brazil for Carnaval with direct flights from Atlanta (ATL) and New York (JFK) to São Paulo (GRU) and Rio de Janeiro (GIG). On the way to Brazil from New York, Delta One customers can unwind in the stylish Delta One Lounge at JFK. Opened last June, this 39,000-square-foot retreat offers gourmet meals, spa-like treatments, valet service, and more, ensuring a relaxing and luxurious start to your journey.