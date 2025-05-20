Fairmont presents “Make Special Happen” campaign

Campaign launches in tandem with new collection of Bookable Experiences Enabling Guests to ‘Make Special Happen’ Every Day at Fairmont Hotels

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts reveals its new global brand campaign, Fairmont Presents “Make Special Happen”. Paying homage to the brand’s centurion heritage as host to some of the world’s most storied celebrations and history-making moments, as well as its legacy with the silver screen, the creative tells the story of the build-up to a grand celebration, capturing how Fairmont colleagues and guests come together to “Make Special Happen”. The resulting campaign is Fairmont at its most captivating, elevating the art of making every moment a celebration. Developed by King & Partners, the new campaign was directed by award-winning filmmaker Jean Claude Thibaut, and shot at Fairmont Royal York in Toronto. Stylistically, the creative evokes the charm of a classic film, a tribute to the refined elegance of a bygone era, where the North American spirit of allure and adventure on which Fairmont was founded, is reimagined for today. It was inspired by the brand’s rich heritage of hosting some of history’s most momentous occasions, from the signing of the United Nations Charter in San Francisco, to Truman Capote’s Black and White Ball in New York City, to John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘bed in for peace’ in Montreal. The creative team was tasked with building upon this legacy to set the stage for a new era of celebratory moments at Fairmont, looking forward to some of the more modern design hotels which shape the skyline of the destinations they reside in, such as Fairmont Doha and Fairmont Tokyo. “In creating this campaign, I drew inspiration from Fairmont’s incredible heritage, with particular influence from the allure of the Truman Capote era. The focus was on capturing the essence of celebration, friendship, and togetherness—values that have always been at the heart of the Fairmont experience,” commented Jean Claude Thibaut. “Through both the film and imagery, I sought to evoke the joy of gathering, with Fairmont as the incredible backdrop, always there to support and elevate special moments. It’s been an incredible project to be a part of, and I’m excited to see it come to life.”