Fliggy reports stellar performance for 2025 Double 11 Global Travel Festival

Alibaba Group’s online travel platform Fliggy delivered stellar performance during this year’s Double 11 Global Travel Festival.

Driven by Alibaba's comprehensive consumption ecosystem, Fliggy's overall gross merchandise value (GMV) for fulfilled travel transactions surged by 30 percent year-on-year as of midnight on Friday, 14th November.

Fliggy chief executive Zhuoran Zhuang reported: “The strong results of Double 11 create mutual value: consumers enjoy exceptional prices while merchants see sustainable growth. This success reflects the need for a sophisticated platform that efficiently connects premium supply with evolving demand.”

Stronger demand fuels platform growth

User engagement and spending power during this year’s event continued to rise, with the number of participating users increasing by more than 20 percent year-on-year.

Likewise, the number of members enrolled in 88VIP, Alibaba's premium paid membership programme, went up by around 30 percent, chalking up over 70 percent of top merchants’ sales.

Consumers bought over six million promotional products, which included nearly one million flight passes, nearly three million hotel packages, and over two million attraction tickets and leisure packages, signifying substantial growth across all categories.

GMV for promotional items already redeemed or utilized grew over 30 percent year-on-year by the end of the promotional period, indicating heightened consumer confidence and purchase intent.

A thriving ecosystem yields excellent results

Both established brands and niche category leaders thrived during this year's event.

The total number of merchants generating over RMB10 million in GMV grew by approximately 30 percent year-on-year, with the number of travel agencies in this category surging by an impressive 160 percent.

Small and medium-sized merchants participating in Double 11 for the first time also demonstrated notable growth, with several exceeding RMB1 million in sales.

Major brands, including China Southern Airlines, All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan Airlines (JAL), Marriott International, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, New Century Tourism Group, Wanda Hotels & Resorts, Chimelong Tourist Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and Shapotou Tourist Resort, all surpassed RMB100 million in GMV for promotional items, with the highest nearing RMB1 billion.

The expansion of content-driven marketing channels significantly amplified visibility for merchants, as GMV for promotional items from the platform's official livestream matrix increased by nearly 70 percent year-on-year, with the number of promotional products exceeding RMB10 million doubling compared to last year.

Innovation is redefining the travel scene in China and beyond

Fliggy’s Buy Now, Plan Later model continued to gain traction among consumers seeking experiential luxury.

Outbound travel promotional products accounted for nearly half of total orders, reflecting sustained appetite for international experiences.

Inbound tourism products that were newly introduced this year posted remarkable results, with GMV for promotional products surging by more than fivefold compared to peak travel seasons earlier this year.

This underscores China's growing allure for international travelers amid evolving visa policies and enhanced destination marketing.

Abreast of the latest trends

Fliggy's Double 11 serves as a barometer for emerging travel trends.

This year, Northern Lights enthusiasts flocked to Murmansk, Russia, a more accessible and cost-effective alternative to traditional Scandinavian routes, generating over RMB2 million in GMV for promotional items.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's glacier tours, featuring helicopter sightseeing and ski plane experiences, exceeded RMB60 million in GMV for promotional items.

International cruises, providing all-inclusive and culturally immersive journeys, showcased a single promotional item that generated nearly RMB70 million in sales.

According to Zhuang: “Our capabilities are tested in the market every Double 11. We will continue to lean into Alibaba's ecosystem and technology to provide consumers with simplified experiences and a wider array of choices, while empowering quality merchants and newcomers alike.”