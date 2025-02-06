Four Seasons with RAK Properties announce plans for a new beach Resort and Private Residences as part of the flagship 400 hectare (1,000-acre) master-planned waterfront destination – Mina.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Ras Al Khaimah at Mina will establish a new benchmark for the region’s luxury hospitality and lifestyle offerings. Designed as a sanctuary of beachfront sophistication and natural beauty with a wide array of amenities, the approximately 150 rooms, suites and signature villas, alongside approximately 130 Private Residences will elevate Mina into a premier destination to live and stay.

“Four Seasons entry into Ras Al Khaimah represents a significant milestone in our strategic expansion within the UAE,” says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential, Four Seasons. “We are proud to partner with RAK Properties to bring our shared commitment to service excellence, exceptional quality and unparalleled living to a new destination for guests and residents to explore with a brand they know and trust.”

Mina has been designed as a two-island escape amid the surrounding beauty of Ras Al Khaimah, the serene waters of the Arabian Gulf, 18 kilometres (11 miles) of waterfront and private beaches, and impressive views of the Hajar mountain range. Guests and residents will enjoy panoramic sea views, marina access, and a range of world-class amenities comprised of spas, waterfront restaurants and cafes, and much more.

“We are delighted to partner with Four Seasons to bring their unrivalled luxury hospitality and service to Mina,” says Sameh Muhtadi, Chief Executive Officer, RAK Properties. “This collaboration will create a truly iconic destination, blending the natural beauty of Ras Al Khaimah with the global acclaim of the Four Seasons brand. Mina is at the forefront of our growth and transformation agenda, and this new resort and residences will play a key role in taking us to the next level. We are proud that Four Seasons, of all of the locations in Ras Al Khaimah, chose Mina. We look forward to launching residential sales towards the end of this year and commencing construction in early 2026.”

The new resort and residences will be in close proximity to all of Mina’s key leisure attractions – including the Yacht Club, Wharf, and Boulevard – together creating what will become one of the UAE’s most sought-after destinations. Killa Design – one of the world’s top architectural design practices – was appointed to lead the concept masterplan design process for the new Four Seasons at Mina.