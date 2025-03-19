Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin invites guests to embrace the blossoming of spring

As the world around it blooms into the warmth of spring, Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin invites guests to indulge in specially curated spring experiences to celebrate this beautiful time of year.

Perfectly located downtown, Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin is within walking or cycling distance from Tianjin’s most iconic spring attractions, including the historic Five Great Avenues, peaceful Munan Park, and picturesque Haihe River.

Right beneath the hotel is Chifeng Road, a hidden gem known for its celebrity residences, the China Ancient Porcelain Museum, and various charming cultural boutiques, making it an ideal starting point for exploring the city’s unique culture.

Enjoying the suite life and more

From now through 30th June, guests booking any suite for two or more consecutive nights through the hotel’s official website will receive a complimentary RMB 888 hotel credit, redeemable for dining and spa experiences.

Guests staying in suites also get to enjoy exclusive Executive Lounge privileges, including complimentary dining, afternoon tea, cocktails and unique benefits.

At the same time, Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin has partnered with the national intangible cultural heritage organisation Kite Wei to present the Kite Whispering of Spring afternoon tea at La Sala Lounge where its executive pastry chef artfully combines traditional Chinese kite motifs and vibrant colors into beautifully crafted Western desserts, transforming kites from museum artifacts into edible art.

The hotel has also invited Wei Guoqiu, the fourth-generation expert at Kite Wei, to offer guests a rare hands-on kite-making experience every Saturday afternoon.

Under his tutelage, guests can explore the joy of crafting and decorating their own kites under expert guidance, immersing themselves in traditional Chinese culture.