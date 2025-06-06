Future-Proofing Tourism: RTD Academy Empowers Changemakers with Responsible Leadership Development

The Responsible Tourism Development Academy (RTDA), a flagship initiative of the World Tourism Association for Culture and Heritage (WTACH), is proud to expand its internationally recognized suite of online training programs—crafted to inspire meaningful change across the global tourism industry.

With sustainability now a business necessity—not just a buzzword—these certificated courses and workshops equip tourism professionals with the tools, insights, and motivation to lead with purpose. RTDA offers both in-person and online capacity-building programs, customizable to meet the needs of destinations, tourism businesses, NGOs, and development agencies.

Online sessions are intentionally limited to 15 participants to encourage meaningful engagement and impactful peer exchange. Upon completion, all participants receive official RTDA certification—proof of their commitment to a more responsible and resilient tourism future.

Featured Online Certified Courses:

Introduction to Responsible Tourism Development

Facilitator: Dr. Scott Smith, Ph.D. (TRM)

Grounded in respect, inclusion, and sustainability, this course explores how tourism can deliver shared value for businesses, communities, and travelers through the triple bottom line: People, Planet, Profit.

Introduction to Leadership & Management Development

Facilitator: Phil Hook

A hands-on course that empowers emerging leaders with practical tools, emotional intelligence, and strategic clarity.

Introduction to Culture and Heritage Tourism Development

Facilitator: Nigel Fell

Discover the intersection of culture, identity, and visitor engagement in one of the fastest-growing segments of global tourism.

Introduction to Culture and Heritage Tour Guiding

Facilitator: Erina Loo

Designed to elevate guides into cultural ambassadors and compelling storytellers delivering rich, respectful, and professional visitor experiences.

Customizable Capacity-Building for Real Impact

RTDA’s modular format allows for flexible training—ranging from 90-minute online tutorials to multi-day in-person workshops—tailored to each partner’s specific needs and development goals. These stackable courses can form a pathway toward long-term personal or organizational development.

Shaping Tourism’s Future

As the tourism sector shifts from recovery to regeneration, RTDA delivers training that turns sustainability from a concept into practical action. Programs are designed to produce future-ready leaders who see travel as a force for good—fostering community wellbeing, environmental stewardship, and cultural respect.

Dr. Scott Michael Smith, a Thailand-based tourism expert and certified facilitator of the 2030 SDGs Game, Travelife, and Hogan Assessments, leads many of the RTDA offerings. He is also the first APIEM Certified Tourism Educator in Thailand.

“Responsible tourism isn’t just about reducing harm—it’s about building something better,” says Dr. Smith. “These programs give professionals the mindset, tools, and motivation to do exactly that. We’re rethinking how we work, travel, and connect—with purpose.”

Whether online or in-person, RTDA programs go far beyond theory—they help cultivate the next generation of responsible tourism leaders.

Secure your place today and learn more at the Responsible Tourism Development Academy.

About WTACH

The World Tourism Association for Culture and Heritage (WTACH) is a not-for-profit association based in Sydney, Australia, committed to protecting and preserving both tangible and intangible cultural heritage through ethical and sustainable tourism policies, practices, and partnerships. WTACH works with public, private, and academic institutions worldwide to establish best practices grounded in robust global research.

Email: info@wtach.org