The Vuelta al Teide, commencing on 17 May 2025, is a highlight in Tenerife’s cycling calendar. It is an annual Gran Fondo event that follows one of the island’s most iconic cycling routes: the ascent to Mount Teide, Spain’s highest peak at 3,715 metres high (12,188 ft). Cyclists can now sign up for the full Vuelta al Teide (109 miles) or the half Vuelta al Teide (59 miles).

Tenerife, the largest and most diverse of Spain’s Canary Islands, has become a premier destination for road cycling enthusiasts from around the globe. Known for its stunning landscapes, tough climbs and mild climate, Tenerife offers a challenging yet rewarding cycling experience that caters to both amateur and professional cyclists.

The Vuelta al Teide features two main routes: the full Vuelta al Teide, a 175 km (109 miles) ride with 4,400 metres of elevation gain; and the half Vuelta al Teide, a 95 km (59 miles) ride with 2,000 metres of elevation gain. The full Vuelta starts in the northern seafaring town of Puerto de la Cruz, while the half Vuelta starts in the western mountain town, Santiago del Teide, with both finishing in Puerto de la Cruz. This event offers participants stunning views and a true test of endurance.

The Vuelta al Teide is scheduled to take place on 17 May 2025; the full race begins at 7:00 am, while the half race begins at 10:30 am. Cyclists will navigate through some of the island’s most demanding terrain, with the first cyclist expected to finish around 12:40 pm and the last by 6:40 pm. This event not only tests physical endurance but also strategic planning, as participants must manage their energy and resources to complete the course within the allotted time.

Registrations for the full Vuelta al Teide cost €85 (approximately £70) and for the half Vuelta al Teide just €75 (£63).

Outside the competition, cyclists can embark on the demanding journey up Spain’s highest peak, Mount Teide, from the popular holiday area of Los Cristianos and choose from a variety of routes. The routes are tough; challenging gradients provide a rigorous test of endurance, but riders are rewarded with stunning panoramic views of the island’s diverse terrain.

Another notable route is through the Masca Valley, renowned for its dramatic scenery and steep climbs. This route winds through the Teno Rural Park on the western side of the island, near Santiago del Teide, offering cyclists a thrilling ride amidst some of Tenerife’s most picturesque landscapes. Additionally, the Anaga Rural Park route, starting from San Cristobal de la Laguna in the northmost region of the island, takes cyclists through lush forests and along coastal roads, showcasing the island’s natural beauty.

Tenerife has mild temperatures throughout the year, making it an ideal destination for cycling. The island’s varied terrain provides routes suitable for all skill levels. However, Tenerife’s unique combination of high-altitude training and diverse terrains makes the island a very popular choice for professional cycling teams, who often use the island for winter training camps.

The island boasts numerous bike rental shops, offering high-quality road bikes, electric bikes and equipment; as well as companies and hotels that organise cycling holidays and tours for all levels. Whether tackling the iconic Mount Teide or exploring the scenic coastal routes, Tenerife promises an unforgettable cycling adventure.